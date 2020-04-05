UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hospitalized with virus

LONDON (AP) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was diagnosed with the coronavirus more than a week ago, was admitted to a hospital on Sunday for tests.

Johnson's office said he was hospitalized because he still has symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

Downing St. said it was a "precautionary step,quot; and that he remains in charge of the government.

Johnson, 55, has been quarantined at his Downing St. residence since he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 26.

Johnson has continued to preside over daily meetings about Britain's response to the outbreak, and has posted several video messages during his 10-day isolation.

In a message on Friday, he said he felt better but still had a fever.

The virus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most people, but for some, especially older and sick adults, it can cause pneumonia and lead to death.

Johnson received medical advice over the phone during his illness, but going to the hospital means doctors can see him in person.

Johnson's fiancée, Carrie Symonds, 32, revealed Saturday that she spent a week with coronavirus symptoms, although she was not tested. Symonds, who is pregnant, said she was now "on the mend."

The government said Sunday that almost 48,000 people were confirmed to have COVID-19 in the UK and that 4,934 died.

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking news about coronavirus and updates from our newsroom to your inbox.