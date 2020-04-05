UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hospitalized with coronavirus

LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was diagnosed with the new coronavirus more than a week ago, was admitted to a hospital on Sunday for testing.

Johnson's office said he was hospitalized because he still has symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the virus. His admission to an undisclosed hospital in London was not an emergency.

Downing St. said it was a "precautionary step,quot; and Johnson remains in charge of the government.

Johnson, 55, has been quarantined at his Downing St. residence since he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 26.

Johnson has continued to preside over daily meetings about Britain's response to the outbreak, and has posted several video messages during his 10-day isolation.

In a message on Friday, he said he felt better but still had a fever.

The virus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most people, but for some, especially older and sick adults, it can cause pneumonia and lead to death.

Johnson received medical advice over the phone during his illness, but going to the hospital means doctors can see him in person.

Johnson's fiancée, Carrie Symonds, 32, revealed Saturday that she spent a week with coronavirus symptoms, although she was not tested. Symonds, who is pregnant, said she was now "on the mend."

The government said Sunday that almost 48,000 people were confirmed to have COVID-19 in the UK and that 4,934 died.

Johnson replaced Theresa May as Prime Minister in July and won a resounding electoral victory in December promising to complete Britain's exit from the European Union. But Brexit has been overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the world.

The Johnson government was slower than those of some European countries to impose restrictions on daily life in response to the pandemic, but Britain has been effectively shut down since March 23.

Other members of the Johnson government have also tested positive for the virus, including Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Junior Health Minister Nadine Dorries. Both have recovered.

The news of Johnson's admission to the hospital came an hour after Queen Elizabeth II made a rare televised speech to the nation, urging the British to remain "united and determined,quot; in the fight against the virus.

Parallel to the fight of the Second World War, the 93-year-old queen said that “although we still have more to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again. "

Join our Facebook group for the latest updates on Coronavirus in Colorado.