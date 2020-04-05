Tyler Perry offers a total of $ 21K to 42 Atlanta restaurant employees

# Roommates, generosity is much appreciated now more than ever as many continue to face serious financial difficulties in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, and Tyler Perry once again shows how generous he is. He recently tipped 42 local Atlanta restaurant employees for over $ 20,000, which we are sure meant the world to them at a time like this.

Tyler Perry has multiple documented instances where he has financially helped those who need it most, so it should come as no surprise that he does it again, and this time dozens of Atlanta restaurant workers are reaping the rewards. @TMZ_TV reports, Tyler recently visited a Houston restaurant in Atlanta and left a $ 500 tip for each of the 42 employees without a job, totaling $ 21,000.

Apparently Tyler is a big fan of the popular restaurant chain and has been driving frequently to the Northside Parkway location since the coronavirus closed to pick up food. The employees were reportedly absolutely shocked by the amount of money they received from him.

Money that couldn't come at a better time, as it is estimated that some of the stimulus bill payments could take weeks for many Americans to receive. With financial obligations like babysitting, food, rent / mortgage and other essentials accumulated, Tyler's monetary gift is sure to help.

If you recall, his last generosity was in September when he flew a plane to the Bahamas filled with supplies after Hurricane Dorian.

