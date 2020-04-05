Twitter says LeBron James was engaged to Adrienne Baillon of The Real!

Did you know that Adrienne Baillon and LeBron James were engaged? Us neither. But there is a very interesting rumor circulating on Twitter that LeBron and the host of the talk show The Real were engaged at one point.

The rumor started yesterday on Twitter, when a tweeter posted information from the Whosdatedwho.com website. That website chronicles the lives of celebrities.

This is what the website says:

Adrienne Houghton and LeBron James were engaged for 2 months. They dated for 7 months after meeting in May 2003. They got engaged in December 2003 but then separated in February 2004.

The website also posted a quote, allegedly from Adrienne. Here is the quote:

Adrienne Bailon 18, of teen pop group 3LW and Lebron James 19 Basketball Rookie Phenom, left him after Lebron confessed to cheating on her with more than fifteen women. "He had cheated on me before with a person, an actress (our sources tell us that the sensual Meagan Goode), but he told me that he loved me and that she,quot; seduced "him into it," Bailon admittedly holding back tears. . The two had been dating for nine months, and James reportedly bought her a $ 150,000 diamond and platinum ring that looks on his ring finger. "I can't believe I have been fooled so many times by so many people," he continued. "I was loyal to him throughout our relationship, and that's the thanks I deserve, that's ****." Adrienne discovered that Lebrons was an unfaithful link when she came home with the stench of another woman's "lower region,quot;. "I found out on Valentine's Day every day of the year. I smelled him, and he couldn't even look me in the eye and tell me he was wrong. However, I wish him the best in the future, because he will never find someone who will. love like me. "

So is there any truth to this report? Probably not, but we can; I can't say for sure.

Lebron James entered the NBAA in June 2000, and at the time he was dating his current wife, Savannaah James. And although LeBron was only 18 at the time, and his relationship with Savannah was not what it is now, it is unlikely that he has committed to her.

And MTO News did some research, and we haven't found a source for Adrienne's quote, other than a message board.