Trump to tune in to Palm Sunday service broadcast live on Riverside Church – Up News Info Los Angeles

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – Online services have become the norm for places of worship during the coronavirus pandemic.

Palm Sunday, a Christian celebration that takes place on the Sunday before Easter, will look different to congregations around the world as churches become live broadcasts.

Harvest Christian Fellowship, a church in Riverside, is receiving an even more unusual commemoration with a virtual visit from the White House.

President Donald Trump said during a press conference Saturday that he would tune into the service.

Palm Sunday is the beginning of a holy week for many people of faith and a great day to raise our voices in prayer. I'll tune in to the pastor @greglaurie to @harvestorg Church in Riverside, California tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. Oriental. https://t.co/2eTaKsZVT4 – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 4, 2020

"I think the president is doing the best job he can. He is surrounding himself with experts … and following their advice, "said Senior Pastor Greg Laurie.

The church says that while Trump will be watching online like other faithful, he is not expected to address the congregation.