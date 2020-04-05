Trump says 1.6 million Americans have been tested for coronavirus

President Trump said Sunday that more than 1.6 million tests for coronavirus It had been held in the United States so far, as he warned that the "most difficult week,quot; is approaching even in the crisis. Trump said the Federal Emergency Management Agency will deliver 1,700 critical ventilators to five states fighting COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

There are currently more than 337,000 confirmed coronavirus patients in the US. USA, most of any country, of 1.27 million worldwide. Italy still has the highest death toll at almost 16,000. On Sunday, Italy It reported its lowest number of daily coronavirus deaths in more than two weeks, a sign that it may have overcome the apex of its crisis.

In the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth delivered a rare televised speech on the crisis, telling the British and the world that "better days will come. We will be with our friends again, we will be with our families again, we will see each other again,quot; .

The Queen's speech came when 10 Downing Street said that the Prime Minister Boris Johnson had been hospitalized. due to persistent coronavirus symptoms.

Throughout the world, there were empty churches for Palm Sunday services. Pope Francis broadcast the Mass live from an empty St. Peter's Basilica, which would normally be full of worshipers. In New York, bells rang from an empty St. Patrick's Cathedral.

In New York City, a tiger at the Bronx zoo tested positive for coronavirus, according to the National Veterinary Services Laboratories of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Authorities say this is the first report of a tiger infected with COVID-19.

The total number of cases worldwide exceeded 1.2 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. The global death toll is over 68,000.

Read latest:

Detailed information from the CDC on the treatment and prevention of the coronavirus.