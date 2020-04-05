Top Gun: Maverick, James Bond, and more get new release dates after being postponed due to COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has practically shut down the film industry, as people around the world are under shelter-in-place and home-stay orders, which means theaters are closed and movie production has been shut down. stopped. After numerous cancellations of upcoming releases, many of those movies have announced new release dates in hopes that the pandemic will end in late summer.

The first domino to fall in the closing of Hollywood was the suspension of Mission: Impossible 7 filming schedule in Italy in February. Since then, almost all movies and television shows have delayed their filming schedules, and studios have stopped releasing movies at the box office. One of the films that was delayed its release was A quiet place Part II, which was supposed to hit theaters in March.

PARAMOUNT DELAYS: • ‘The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run’ delayed from May to July 31, 2020 • ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ delayed from March to September 4, 2020 • & # 39; Top Gun: Maverick & # 39; delayed from June to December 23, 2020 • Tomorrow's war is now postponed indefinitely pic.twitter.com/kT2ucgw1kk – DR Movie News 📽 (@ DRMovieNews1) April 2, 2020

"One of the things I'm most proud of is that people have said that our movie is a must-see all together," writer and director John Krasinski tweeted on March 12. "Well, due to the ever-changing circumstances of what is clearly happening in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do it."

Krasinski added that he was incredibly excited for fans to see the sequel, but that he would wait to release it when everyone can see it together.

Rather than delay some of their films or release them "in a challenging distribution landscape," Universal Pictures announced in March that Emma, ​​invisible manY The hunt It would be available upon request so that people could see them at home.

"We hope and believe that people will still go to the movies in theaters when it is available, but we understand that for people in different areas of the world it is less and less possible," said Jeff Shell, CEO of NBCUniversal. Variety.

Many movies awaiting release have announced new dates for their theatrical release, with the assumption that the coronavirus pandemic will have passed the indicated dates. Below are the movies that have announced new release dates so far:

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Original Date: May 22, 2020

New Release: July 31, 2020

A quiet place Part II

Original Date: March 20, 2020

New Release: September 4, 2020

Changes to this week's 2020 release date MULAN: July 24

SPONGEBOB 3: July 31

A QUIET PLACE 2: September 4

CANDYMAN: September 25

FRENCH SHIPPING: October 16

BLACK WIDOW: November 6

FREE INDIVIDUAL: December 11

TOP GUN MAVERICK: December 23 Read here for more information on updated release dates: https://t.co/JAh2ZfQwcV pic.twitter.com/TQwbYVU6GC – DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 5, 2020

James Bond: no time to die

Original Date: April 10, 2020

New Release: November 25, 2020

Top Gun: Maverick

Original Date: June 24, 2020

New Release: December 23, 2020

Fast and furious: F9

Original Date: May 22, 2020

New Release: April 21, 2021

Minions 2: The Rise of Gru

Original Date: July 3, 2020

New Release: July 2, 2021

Sing 2

Original Date: July 2, 2021

New Release: December 22, 2021



