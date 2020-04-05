Toni Braxton publicly proclaimed her love for Sister Traci Braxton, for her birthday. He made sure to post a message on his social media account to mark this important event.

‘I give my sister @therealtracibraxton a hug and a hug and wish her HAPPY birthday today! 🎂 I also remind everyone to check out their SINNERS WANTED premiere on @tvone. So proud of you Traci, I love you! Toni captioned her post.

Someone said: Feliz Happy birthday Traci! Can you make a deal with Netflix to add this movie to their movie list? I am sure it will be good. I love the Braxtons that you ladies remind me of, and my sisters, except our names are Tosha Tammara Tanisha and Takisha, and each of us has the personality of each of you, ladies.

Another follower said, "So proud and happy for Tracey that she is a wonderful woman," and someone else posted this message: "Happy birthday @therealtracibraxton." and congratulations on 🎥 ’

Another commenter said: Feliz Happy birthday, sister! @tonibraxton I would love to interview you on my IG Live for my IGTV series, The BenchMark: People Who Impact Culture … I think it would be very gratifying for my audience to hear from such a successful Queen @tonibraxton. "

Someone else said: ‘Toni, can we get a mixtape from you during this quarantine? A lil just for fun ?? ’And a follower posted this message:‘ One more day @tonibraxton. I can not wait !! I am very excited for @therealtracibraxton. "

In other news, Toni also celebrated her son's birthday not too long ago.

She celebrated her son, Diezel, and fans couldn't get enough of this handsome young man.

You should definitely make sure to watch the video that the famous singer shared on her social media account. Fans can't beat how handsome Diezel is.



