Tom Dempsey: Former New Orleans kicker dies of coronavirus | NFL news

Former New Orleans kicker Tom Dempsey died at the age of 73 after struggling with complications from the coronavirus.

Dempsey, who played in the NFL despite being born without toes, tested positive for the disease just over a week ago.

He is best known for scoring a record 63-yard field goal against Detroit in November 1970, which remained an NFL record for 43 years until the Broncos' Matt Prater broke it with a 64-yard score in Denver in 2013.

Altogether, Dempsey spent 11 seasons in the NFL: his first two seasons with New Orleans (1969-70), the next four with Philadelphia, then two with the LA Rams, one with the Houston Oilers, and the last two with Buffalo.

Dempsey then retired after the 1979 season, returning to New Orleans before being diagnosed with dementia in 2013.

A statement from Saints owner Gayle Benson said: "Tom's life spoke directly to the power of the human spirit and exemplified his determined determination not to allow setbacks to hinder his dreams and aspirations.

"He exemplified the same fight and strength in recent years while valiantly fighting disease, but he never wavered and kept his characteristic sense of humor."