Toby Flood Admits Newcastle Falcons Premier League Promotion Feels "Hollow,quot; | Rugby Union News

Toby Flood admits that getting promoted with the Newcastle Falcons feels "empty,quot; after the season ended prematurely due to the coronavirus

Toby Flood has admitted that Newcastle Falcons' automatic promotion to the Premier due to Championship cancellation feels' empty '.

The RFU made the decision on March 20 to cancel all forms of rugby under the Premier League, resulting in the promotion of the Falcons, who at the time had an 18-point lead at the top of the Championship, with seven remaining games.

Flood, who won 60 test caps for England between 2006 and 2014 and has been with Newcastle since 2017, said Sky Sports News On Sunday, although the result achieved the club's goal for the season, the situation was far from ideal.

"It's great to be back in the Premier League," said Flood. "First and foremost, that was our goal for the year.

"It's a shame not to have rugby again, and it's been pretty quiet."

"The boys have been satisfied with the result, but ultimately it feels a bit empty as there was no real instance where we could lift the trophy or really feel like we were promoted again."

Flood spoke exclusively to Sky Sports News on Sunday during the current Covid-19 crash.

"You can't celebrate. There's no time in the locker room either, so it's kind of weird but great to be back there because it was our big goal of the year."

Prior to the postponement, suspension, and final cancellation of Championship games this season, Newcastle had won 15 of 15 games, 11 with test bonus points.

They were also due to host the Cornish Pirates in the RFU Championship Cup semi-final on April 17.

If they had completed the season undefeated, they would have been the first club to do so since the formation of the current Championship. Northampton Saints in the former National Division One was the last club to finish undefeated.

A fact that is an additional frustration for Flood and company.

"We were still undefeated, which would have been great to have pushed that forward," he added.

"That had started to become our goal. Over the course of the year, without sounding arrogant, it began to become a team ambition."

Dean Richards' Newcastle Falcons will be in the Premier League Gallagher 2020/2021 despite an incomplete Championship season

"We had a semifinal and a cup final and then seven league games, if we could have done it (the undefeated season), we would have been the first team to have done it, or certainly since Northampton

"That would have been great for us if we could have done that, but it's a shame."