Tmar Braxton says he looks nothing like Kandi Burruss when he sings: Was he being gloomy?

Tamar Braxton and Kandi Burruss have had a difficult relationship. The two rested on Celebrity Big Brother and have since traveled together again. However, a recent comment that the Braxton Family Values ​​star made on Twitter is called grim.

If you've never seen the phenomenal show that is The Masked Singer, you should add it to your compulsive sessions right away. The show hosted by Nick Cannon makes celebrities dress up and the judges along with the audience at home have to guess which familiar voice is singing the songs of their peers.

It has been widely speculated that the Night Angel on the show is none other than the Real Housewives of Atlanta star.

A fan on Twitter really thought it might be Tamar instead. Your response to the fan is drawing attention.

Musician Love and War wrote: ‘Stop trying to play me. One thing I do is SING! Kandi is talented, but she and I don't look like ANYTHING, everyone knows that's her. "

Between the words he used and the capital letters, many took this as a shadow of Kandi's singing ability.

One person commented on a RHOA fan page who shared the screenshot of her tweet: ‘I think it was the part," Don't try to play with me "and,quot; One thing I do is SING. " Ouch yes, that was a little bleak. Tamar cannot help it. I don't think she knows at the moment. Hahaha, that's the baby of the family I have to say what I want mouth at work hahaha

Another added: "They don't sound the same, but that was grim."

This person commented, "Discretion seemed grim when he spoke. Tamar said what he does is sing, but idiot."

This person said: Tengo I have to agree with @tamarbraxton her and @kandi sounda NOTHING alike! Everyone who really knows that is Kandi! Now she can write a song, but no, that's not Tamar! "

The tweet was removed shortly after people called her.

Ad

Do you think she was being gloomy?



Post views:

0 0