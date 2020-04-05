Tiger tests positive for coronavirus at the Bronx Zoo

A Malaysian tiger at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for COVID-19, but is expected to recover, according to an announcement released Sunday by the Wildlife Conservation Society at the New York Zoo.

"Nadia, a 4-year-old Malay tiger at the Bronx Zoo, tested positive for COVID-19. She, her sister Azul, two Amur tigers, and three African lions developed dry cough and all are expected to recover," said the statement. "We test the cat as a precaution and we will ensure that any knowledge we obtain about COVID-19 will contribute to the world's continued understanding of this new coronavirus."

The positive tiger coronavirus test was confirmed by the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory.

Furthermore, the statement also described the animal's symptoms, citing that despite experiencing some loss of appetite, "the cats at the Bronx Zoo are well under veterinary care and are bright, alert, and interactive with their handlers."