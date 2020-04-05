Tiger tests positive for coronavirus at the Bronx Zoo

© WCS
A Malaysian tiger at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for COVID-19, but is expected to recover, according to an announcement released Sunday by the Wildlife Conservation Society at the New York Zoo.
"Nadia, a 4-year-old Malay tiger at the Bronx Zoo, tested positive for COVID-19. She, her sister Azul, two Amur tigers, and three African lions developed dry cough and all are expected to recover," said the statement. "We test the cat as a precaution and we will ensure that any knowledge we obtain about COVID-19 will contribute to the world's continued understanding of this new coronavirus."
The positive tiger coronavirus test was confirmed by the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory.
Furthermore, the statement also described the animal's symptoms, citing that despite experiencing some loss of appetite, "the cats at the Bronx Zoo are well under veterinary care and are bright, alert, and interactive with their handlers."
While how COVID-19 will develop in big cats is not yet known, as different species may react differently to new infections, the Wildlife Conservation Society stated that "they will continue to monitor them closely and anticipate full recoveries. "
According to the Wildlife Conservation Society, all six cats who were infected by a caregiver and who were asymptomatically infected with the coronavirus or before that person developed symptoms.
"Appropriate preventive measures are now in place for all of the staff who care for them and the other cats … to avoid further exposure to any of our zoo cats," the statement read.
New York City zoos and aquariums have been closed since March 16.
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTML8189494e8ff8e51a34d3766b9e5562267%