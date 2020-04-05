Tiger King's Jeff Lowe claims new episode is coming to Netflix "this week,quot;

For fans who need more of the Netflix documentary series Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness, star Jeff Lowe says another episode is coming "this week." The zoo keeper shared the news in a Cameo video he made for the Los Angeles Dodgers player Justin Turner.

Turner posted the video on Twitter, targeting him and his wife Kourtney, who is hosting the podcast. Holding Kourt.

Turner posted the video on Twitter, targeting him and his wife Kourtney, who is hosting the podcast. Holding Kourt.

"Hi Kourtney and Justin, this is Jeff Lowe from Tiger king show on Netflix, "said Lowe, who then joked," Thanks for watching our show. Christie said you're a big fan and … yeah, you need a life. You just lost seven hours with us.

Lowe later said Netflix was "adding one more episode," which will be "next week," and also revealed that he and his wife Lauren were filming the day after Cameo video. Lowe ended the video by telling the Turners to "take care, stay safe, and put on the mask."

Netflix has not confirmed the news, but it wouldn't be a big surprise considering how many ratings the documentary series has been for the streaming service since its release on March 20.

Co-directors and writers Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin brought the series to Netflix after encountering the strange world of big cats and the people who are obsessed with them. There are more big cats in captivity in the United States than wild cats worldwide.

The series tells the story of the unpleasant dispute between Joe Maldonado-Passage (aka Joe Exotic) and Carole Baskin, while examining the life and alleged crimes of both. However, Maldonado-Passage is the star of the show as he is a gay cowboy from Oklahoma who has been married five times and pretends to be a country music singer while owning an exotic zoo and a huge collection of weapons.

Lowe claims the series does not accurately portray Maldonado-Passage, who is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence.

"They didn't really show Joe. They mentioned him, but that guy is the biggest criminal," Lowe said. We weekly, adding that Maldonado-Passage did not sing the songs on their albums. “Everything about Joe was false! We tolerated it as much as we could, but Lauren and I returned to Las Vegas. That's when Joe got that murder tape out of Carole Baskin. "

Lauren Lowe added that "Joe was definitely a nightmare."

Tiger King's Jeff Lowe says Netflix is ​​adding another episode to the Cult-Fave show https://t.co/TiDccDCqJ6 – E! News (@enews) April 5, 2020

In addition to the new episode Lowe claims is coming soon, there is also a scripted series on the works he has. Saturday night live star Kat McKinnon attached to the project. He is reportedly taking on the role of Baskin in history stranger than fiction.

According to Variety, that project is currently in process and is still in the middle of casting. They are also purchasing the project for transmission networks and platforms. If the docu series is an indication, the project will be collected. Now, Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness it's at the top of Netflix's trending list, and it doesn't seem like it's going anywhere anytime soon.



