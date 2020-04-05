# Roommates, it seems that the coronavirus is not forgiving anyone, including animals. At least that's the latest development after a tiger at the Bronx Zoo was reported to have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the NY Post, the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the diagnosis of the 4-year-old Malay tiger named Nadia.

The finding definitely raises questions about virus transmission. As of now it appears that people can transmit the virus to animals, but animals in return cannot transmit the virus. A USDA official said: "There does not appear to be, at this time, any evidence to suggest that animals may transmit the virus to humans or that they may be a source of infection in the United States."

The worst part is that more cats have gotten sick. Zoo officials said Nadia, three other African tigers and three lions developed a dry cough, but all are expected to recover. In their press release, they said, "Although they have experienced a decrease in appetite, the cats at the Bronx Zoo are well under veterinary care and are bright, alert, and interactive with their caretakers."

There is a bit of speculation when it comes to how these animals have contracted the virus. Since the evidence suggests that animals cannot transmit the disease, but people can, it is speculated that a zoo manipulator may have transmitted the virus to the tiger. Although there is currently no concrete evidence, it is worth noting that humans can transmit the virus to animals and not vice versa. Someone put "The Tiger King,quot; aka Joe Exotic on the line!

Outbreaks around the world have already gripped news stations, social media and have become the new normal for everyone. We recommend that all of your roommates stay safe and listen to their local officials!