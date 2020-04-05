Tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York tests positive for coronavirus

NEW YORK (AP) – A tiger at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for the new coronavirus, in what is believed to be the first known infection in an animal in the United States. USA Or in a tiger anywhere, federal and zoo officials said Sunday.

The 4-year-old Malay tiger and six other tigers and lions that have also become ill are believed to have been infected by a zoo worker, the United States Department of Agriculture said. The first animal began showing symptoms on March 27 and everyone is expected to recover, said the zoo, which has been closed to the public since March 16.

"We test the cat as a precaution,quot; and our goal is "to contribute to the world's ongoing understanding of this new coronavirus," said Dr. Paul Calle, chief veterinarian at the zoo.

The finding raises new questions about the transmission of the virus in animals. The USDA says there are no known cases of the virus in US pets or livestock. USA

"It is important to assure pet and animal owners that at this time there is no evidence that they can transmit the virus," said Dr. Jane Rooney, a veterinarian and USDA official.

Coronavirus outbreaks worldwide are driven by person-to-person transmission, experts say.

There have been reports that a small number of pets outside the United States became infected after close contact with contagious people, including a Hong Kong dog that tested positive for a low level of the pathogen in February and early March. Hong Kong agricultural authorities concluded that dogs and cats could not transmit the virus to humans, but could test positive if exposed by their owners.

According to the Paris-based World Organization for Animal Health, some researchers have tried to understand the susceptibility of different animal species to the virus and determine how it spreads between animals.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia, and can be fatal.

Associated Press writer Mike Stobbe contributed.