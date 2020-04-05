This is what you can expect from Monday's weather forecast.

Monday appears to be a winner for the Boston region, weather wise.
The day will be bright and sunny with light winds. Expect temperatures to rise to 60 degrees across much of the area with slightly lower temperatures on Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket.
It will be dry on Monday night before another nice day on Tuesday.
See what's happening with Boston weather right now in our live update radar map.
Sign up to receive Boston.com email alerts and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.
Thanks for registering!
%MINIFYHTML4012826cb83a5ab2130cf3e648a8c6037%