This is how athletes train for the postponed Olympics during the COVID-19 pandemic

The rescheduling of the 2020 Olympics due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) could mean that athletes have more time to train, but quarantine conditions and the spread of the virus have also hampered training in the traditional way in which these athletes are used to it.
Olympic contenders have been forced to be creative with their training, and many have posted the results on social media. Some of these videos are legitimate training sessions, while others are a bit silly. Many of them include items found around the house, including, of course, toilet paper.
This is how the Olympians stay in shape during the coronavirus:
Lolo jones
American Hurdler, 3-time Olympian
when I saw Spider-Man and Jake Gyllenhaal do a handstand challenge with a shirt …
first I want to thank you for taking off your shirt because I haven't seen a man in 25 days and also
pic.twitter.com/BpQTiOsDY3
– Lolo Jones (@lolojones) April 4, 2020
April Ross
American beach volleyball player, 2-time Olympic medalist
Sharon van Rouwendaal
Dutch swimmer, open water gold medalist 2016
Katie Ledecky
American swimmer, 5-time Olympic medalist
Brooke raboutou
First American climber to qualify for the Olympics
The climb will debut at the Olympics in 2021
Roger Federer
Swiss tennis player, 2-time Olympic medalist
Gemma Louise Howell
British judoka
Paul Chelimo
American athlete, Olympic silver medalist
Trying this out just in case, there is a curfew!
No tape, no problem!
Difficult times require tough measures.
I will not appear out of shape at the Olympics.
Go hard or suffer the rest of your life! pic.twitter.com/N71J2G1all
– Paul Chelimo🇺🇸🥈🥉 (@Paulchelimo) March 17, 2020
Max whitlock
British gymnast, 5-time Olympic medalist.
Avoid Griskenas
American rhythmic gymnast
Emma Carr
Canadian softball player
