This is how athletes train for the postponed Olympics during the COVID-19 pandemic

Lisa Witt
The rescheduling of the 2020 Olympics due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) could mean that athletes have more time to train, but quarantine conditions and the spread of the virus have also hampered training in the traditional way in which these athletes are used to it.

Olympic contenders have been forced to be creative with their training, and many have posted the results on social media. Some of these videos are legitimate training sessions, while others are a bit silly. Many of them include items found around the house, including, of course, toilet paper.

This is how the Olympians stay in shape during the coronavirus:

Lolo jones

American Hurdler, 3-time Olympian

April Ross

American beach volleyball player, 2-time Olympic medalist

Sharon van Rouwendaal

Dutch swimmer, open water gold medalist 2016

Katie Ledecky

American swimmer, 5-time Olympic medalist

Brooke raboutou

First American climber to qualify for the Olympics

The climb will debut at the Olympics in 2021

Roger Federer

Swiss tennis player, 2-time Olympic medalist

Gemma Louise Howell

British judoka

Paul Chelimo

American athlete, Olympic silver medalist

Max whitlock

British gymnast, 5-time Olympic medalist.

Avoid Griskenas

American rhythmic gymnast

Emma Carr

Canadian softball player

