"There is no room to make judgments,quot; – Dia Mirza in the latest publication by Sania Mirza

Twitter-tattles are quite common in our entertainment world. While social media was created for people to express their opinions and express their thoughts out loud, it also generates debate, contradictions, and sometimes jokes on social media. Currently, our country is in a state of blockade, the savior of all are social networks and it seems that Sania Mirza has to say something about some of the fashions that circulate.

With the country facing the blockade, netizens are busy posting exercise videos, what they are cooking, and the latest is that people are making Dalgona coffee. But she looks like a tennis champion, Sania Mirza is not really in favor of these posts. He took to Twitter and said, "Haven't we finished posting cooking videos and food photos yet? Just think: There are hundreds of thousands of people, especially on our side of the world starving and struggling to find food once a day if they're lucky ".

Reacting to this, Dia Mirza expressed her opinion and said: "Sania, I cannot tell you how many times I have thought about this … especially the posts on Insta … but I think they all have their own way of coping. One thing I learn Every day there is no time or space to make judgments. Therefore, it is best to do our part and find our way. " Here Dia Mirza surely has a point: with everyone locked up in their homes, there are different things one has to do to distract their minds and make sure they keep them within the four walls and not go out.