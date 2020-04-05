There are no games for any American sport until there is a COVID test for every US sports fan. USA – Up News Info

There will be no other game played all year. Mark my words. This coronavirus storm has just started in the United States. Peace and security for all.

T.D., bleeds orange-n-blue

Kiz We never thought it could happen here, which is one of the reasons why the harsh reality of this pandemic hurts so much. Take me to the ballpark? Right now, we need proofs and skins much more than balls and punches. Until there is COVID-19 testing for everyone in America, I'm afraid there will be no sports for anyone in America.

My best scenario for sports comeback: Major League Baseball starts in mid-July. College football and the NFL start on time. The NBA and NHL seasons are canceled, because I just don't see how basketball and professional hockey can make it work this year.

D.D., Twitter songbird

Kiz Can the NBA or NHL save some seasonal appearance? Well, after consulting the Magic 8-ball that we consulted at the headquarters of Kickin & # 39; It, my answer is: The perspective is not so good. But they don't call me Mr. Sunshine for nothing. So here's a sky-high idea for the NBA or NHL shortened playoffs in a neutral spot: Divide 16 teams into four parentheses. Four winners of the round-robin pool play advance. The semifinals are single elimination. The championship round is a series of three games. The entire tournament is made for TV and is completed in three weeks. Could this format be safe or practical? Well, you can say I'm a dreamer … or maybe I'm just a fool.

Sunday at the Masters is my favorite day on the sports calendar.

Y.A., free agent rec league

Kiz I'm a little sad this weekend, because for me nothing beats Saturday in the Final Four. I have been fortunate to attend over 20 in person, as a journalist or fan. Best of all was 1987 in New Orleans, the Final Four remembered forever by the Keith Smart shot. But the Hoosiers semi-final victory against Armen Gilliam and UNLV is the game I'll never forget, because LSU coach Dale Brown dropped next to me in the press queue shortly after the start and offered nonstop comments. Mainly so that Crazy Dale could tear apart everything from Bob Knight temperament to Indiana coach's taste in clothing.

I think Cincinnati will sign quarterback Cam Newton, although the Bengals could go with Jameis Winston. But my bold prediction is that they sign one of them and then change the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft.

Denis, globetrotter

Kiz While money is always a factor in the NFL, Blaine Gabbert landed one of the most comfortable jobs in sports, holding a clipboard for Tom Brady in Tampa, while Newton can't find a job. Is this a great country? Or what?

And today's farewell is the appreciation of the $ 100,000 donated by Rockies first baseman Daniel Murphy to minor league players in financial difficulties.

His column exposing the underbelly of a sport that average citizens probably think is always played by well-paid athletes left me crying, Kiz. Especially the final quote: "All he wanted to do was make his wife a good dinner." Keep up the good work.

Steven with a good heart