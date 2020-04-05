The US Army USA Seek more funding for the Pacific region after the pandemic

WASHINGTON – United States military officials have outlined a spending request to reinforce deterrence against China after the coronavirus pandemic, a sign of how national security leaders are already studying ways to shore up the country's position in the region. from Asia-Pacific once the outbreak is over.

A report from the US Indo-Pacific Command. Delivered to Congress last week, the US demands additional spending of $ 20.1 billion between 2021 and 2026. The funds would be spent on new radar warning systems and cruise missiles, and would also pay for more exercises with allies, deployments of additional forces and new intelligence exchange centers. The efforts would help improve the ability of the US military to deter the People's Liberation Army.

The request, which was first reported by Defense News, shows that many servicemen believe tensions between the United States and China are likely to escalate amid the pandemic. President Trump and President Xi Jinping of China cut an awkward peace in late March, with each pledging to delay accusations of who was to blame for the spread of the virus, believed to have originated late last year in a market in Wuhan. But US intelligence officials. USA They have said they expect tensions to escalate again, and China to restart its efforts to deflect blame for the virus and spread disinformation about the role of the United States at its source.

While Congress commissioned the Indo-Pacific Command report before the coronavirus plunged the world economy into chaos and increased tensions between the United States and China, current and former national security officials said the spending request was more relevant now.