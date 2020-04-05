The US Army USA Seek more funding for the Pacific region after the pandemic

WASHINGTON – United States military officials have outlined a spending request to reinforce deterrence against China after the coronavirus pandemic, a sign of how national security leaders are already studying ways to shore up the country's position in the region. from Asia-Pacific once the outbreak is over.
A report from the US Indo-Pacific Command. Delivered to Congress last week, the US demands additional spending of $ 20.1 billion between 2021 and 2026. The funds would be spent on new radar warning systems and cruise missiles, and would also pay for more exercises with allies, deployments of additional forces and new intelligence exchange centers. The efforts would help improve the ability of the US military to deter the People's Liberation Army.
The request, which was first reported by Defense News, shows that many servicemen believe tensions between the United States and China are likely to escalate amid the pandemic. President Trump and President Xi Jinping of China cut an awkward peace in late March, with each pledging to delay accusations of who was to blame for the spread of the virus, believed to have originated late last year in a market in Wuhan. But US intelligence officials. USA They have said they expect tensions to escalate again, and China to restart its efforts to deflect blame for the virus and spread disinformation about the role of the United States at its source.
While Congress commissioned the Indo-Pacific Command report before the coronavirus plunged the world economy into chaos and increased tensions between the United States and China, current and former national security officials said the spending request was more relevant now.
China is sure to use the aftermath of the virus to try to strengthen its grip on the Pacific region, according to lawmakers. But the United States will also have the opportunity to shore up its traditional allies.
The pandemic threatens to change the status quo worldwide, particularly in Asia, where infections began, said Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, who has advocated for increased military funding for the Pacific region.
"China understands that the global pandemic is a turning point," said Hawley. "They are trying to make this their advantage. Make no mistake, they are still pursuing their global strategic ambitions. The need to focus on China's economic and military ambitions will be more urgent once we overcome this pandemic, not less. "
Some members of Congress and military strategists have long argued that the Pentagon needed to fund a deterrence initiative in Asia, similar to the measures in Europe after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and began its war with Ukraine. European funding paid for new military exercises, the deployment of forces to the Baltic States and Poland, and improvements to logistics facilities, such as ports.
Among the projects proposed in the report are a number of new intelligence clearinghouses. While the United States has close intelligence ties to New Zealand and Australia, its alliances with allies in Southeast Asia are more anemic. The new money would create an anti-terror center, an Oceania fusion center, and other intelligence facilities.
The spending plan also requires the United States to build its missile defenses in Guam and other parts of the so-called second island chain, which is further east than the first island chain. It would fund radar installations in Hawaii, Palau and elsewhere to better track hypersonic missile threats.
The proposal would finance more offensive weaponry, such as the Navy Tomahawk missiles. Intermediate-range ground missiles were once banned by international treaties, but the Trump administration withdrew last year. Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, in part to counter a growing threat from China. The measure allows the United States to defend Taiwan and other parts of the first chain of islands.
"To change our adversary's estimate, we must deny them the ability to control air and sea around the first chain of islands," the report says. "US. Forces must be able to fight in highly contested environments against technologically advanced opponents."
Members of Congress and military strategists have argued that the threat from China's missiles has shown that the United States needs to better disperse its forces in Asia, which are mainly concentrated in South Korea and Japan.
Representative Mike Gallagher, R-Wisconsin, said in an interview that Iran's missile attacks on US troops at bases in Iraq show the potential vulnerability of fixed forces in one location.
The United States needed to better defend its Pacific outposts, such as Guam, with new radar and other military equipment, he said.
"This should provide a wake-up call for all Americans to increase defense investments in the Indo-Pacific," said Gallagher. "The slogans that the Indo-Pacific is the Pentagon's top priority will remain just that, slogans, until the Pentagon puts resources behind the command."
The economic destruction of the coronavirus pandemic is likely to put pressure on the defense budget. That will make creating a new pool of funds to increase the United States' presence in Asia even more urgent, said Eric Sayers, a former congressional staff member and senior adviser to the Indo-Pacific Command.
Sayers, who is now vice president of Beacon Global Strategies, a Washington-based consultancy, has written about the need to increase short-term military spending in the Pacific given China's expansion and military activity in the region.
"Despite all the change we should expect in a post-Covid world, the changing military balance in Asia and the concern it has created for America's allies will endure," Sayers said. "This funding plan for Congress represents a roadmap of what the nation needs to do to address these operational deficiencies in the Pacific."