The Trump administration "wasted,quot; months before preparing for the coronavirus pandemic

Matilda Coleman
WASHINGTON – When the first alarms sounded in early January that an outbreak of a new coronavirus in China could trigger a global pandemic, the Trump administration wasted nearly two months that could have been used to bolster the federal reserve of critical medical supplies and equipment. review.

A review of federal purchasing contracts by The Associated Press shows that federal agencies waited until mid-March to begin bulk ordering of N95 respirator masks, mechanical ventilators, and other necessary equipment for front-line healthcare workers. .

At the time, hospitals in various states were treating thousands of infected patients without the proper equipment and were requesting shipments from the National Strategic Reserve. That federal supply reserve was created more than 20 years ago to help bridge gaps in medical and pharmaceutical supply chains during a national emergency.

Now, three months after the crisis, that reserve is almost depleted just as the number of patients needing critical care increases. Some state and local officials report receiving broken fans and decade-old dry rotting masks.

"We basically lost two months," Kathleen Sebelius, secretary of health and human services during the Obama administration, told the AP.

In mid-January, US officials. USA They could see that hospitals in China's Hubei province were overwhelmed with infected patients, and many of them relied on ventilation machines to breathe. Italy soon followed, with hospitals searching for doctors, beds and equipment.

HHS did not respond to questions about why federal officials waited to order medical supplies until stocks were critically depleted. But President Donald Trump has claimed that the federal government should put states on the back burner when it comes to tackling the pandemic.

Trump and his representatives have urged state and local governments, and hospitals, to buy their own masks and breathing machines, saying that requests to decrease national reserves should be a last resort.

"The notion of the federal reserve was that it was supposed to be our reserve," Jared Kushner, son-in-law and adviser to the president, said at a White House briefing on Thursday. "They are not supposed to be state reserves that they then use."

Experts in emergency preparedness and response have expressed dismay at such statements, saying the federal government must take the initiative to ensure that medical supplies are available and distributed where they are most needed.

