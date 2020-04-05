The nurse was holding on. Then they brought their 3 close relatives.

Twelve doctors at his hospital and the CEO became ill with the coronavirus. A colleague was dead. Patients as young as 19 years old were placed on ventilators.

But Michele Acito, director of nursing at Holy Name Medical Center, in the hardest hit city in New Jersey's hardest hit county, felt she was lingering.

Then her mother-in-law, sister-in-law and brother-in-law arrived.

The disease that has paralyzed New York City is now engulfing New Jersey's densely populated cities and suburbs. The state governor said Friday that New Jersey was about a week behind New York, where scenes of panicked doctors gripped the nation.

Hospitals in the state are fighting to convert cafeterias and pediatric wings into intensive care units. The fans are running low. One in three nursing homes has at least one resident with the virus.

At Holy Name in Teaneck, across the Hudson River from Manhattan, two doctors are among the 150 patients receiving treatment for the virus.

The age of the 41 people with fans one day last week ranged from 19 to 90.

Twenty patients died in 72 hours.

One of them was Edna Acito, the mother-in-law of Michele Acito.

He had turned 89 on Thursday. It was a bittersweet day with a team of medical workers singing "Happy Birthday,quot; from the hallway, just outside a modified plastic door and zipper.

No visits were allowed. But the older woman's nine children expressed their love through an iPad while Michele Acito held her hand. She died early Saturday.

"Compartments," said Acito, 57. "Go home. You shower. But when you have a relative here, you can't take that away."

As of Sunday, at least 917 people in New Jersey had died from the virus and 37,505 had been infected. New Jersey has the second largest number of cases in the nation after New York.

"We are hidden deep in the wave," said Dr. Dan Varga, executive medical director of Hackensack Meridian Health, which runs Hackensack University Medical Center and 16 other hospitals in New Jersey.

On Friday, Governor Philip Murphy ordered that all flags be flown at half-staff.

"Behave like you have it," he said, adding: "It's going to get worse before it gets better."

Two hospitals notified state authorities last week that they had run out of ventilators, life-saving devices, and devices that operate the lungs. One reported that it was almost out of a medication used to sedate ventilator patients.

That same day, Murphy and the New Jersey health commissioner explained the state's interim plans to move refrigerated trucks to some hospitals where morgues were rapidly filling up with bodies.

"The fact that we have this conversation, folks, this is real," said Murphy, who issued a state order to stay home just over two weeks ago.

New Jersey's death and infection rates are still lowered by those in New York, where, as of Sunday, more than 122,000 people had been infected and more than 4,100 had died. The virus seemed to spread faster in Nassau and Suffolk counties on Long Island, where there were more than 27,000 cases, only about 10,000 fewer than in all of New Jersey.

The New Jersey outbreak is most severe in Bergen County, the state's most populous county. It has recorded 6,187 confirmed virus cases and at least 189 deaths.

Teaneck, one of the county's largest municipalities, has reported 421 cases.

Acito said he expected his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, who were not using fans, to make a full recovery.

She said she considered it a blessing to be able to visit family members in person. "We know how lucky we are as a family to have me inside," he said Thursday.

With hospitals closed to most visitors, nurses are the lifelines that connect patients and their families. At Holy Name, iPads wrapped in clear plastic to protect against germs offer some patients the ability to communicate face-to-face with loved ones.

"Our role is not just to provide all of this care, in these circumstances," said Acito. "It is being your advocate, your family member, your provider."

She added: "There is so much to do, but we never want to lose sight of who is a person in that bed and, yes, they are sick."

The Hackensack University Medical Center, about 6 miles west, reported the first virus-related death in the northeast, on March 10. The man who died, John Brennan, is believed to have transmitted the virus to a relative of the Fusco family in Freehold, in Monmouth County.

The virus soon claimed the lives of four members of the large Italian-American family: Grace Fusco, the 73-year-old matriarch, and three of her children.

Doctors at Hackensack University Medical Center are preparing for a surge in patients that is expected to last for weeks. The hospital cafeteria has been equipped as a makeshift intensive care unit for 74 patients with non-critical viruses.

Murphy, a Democrat who has spoken frequently of his willingness to work with President Donald Trump to obtain the necessary supplies and funds to save lives during the outbreak, has underscored the state's pressing need for more fans and personal protective equipment. .

About 650 ventilators have been dispatched to New Jersey from the national reserve, but many more are needed if hospitalization rates in the state continue to rise. Fourteen of the devices had missing or malfunctioning parts, state officials said Friday.

Murphy has authorized the superintendent of the State Police to "command,quot; all available protective supplies (masks, fans, gowns, and face shields) from private companies that may be in stock.

Hackensack and Holy Name officials said they had enough fans for now, but that could change quickly.

Within Hackensack's network of hospitals, anesthesia machines have been adapted to operate as ventilators for patients who do not need the highest levels of care, Varga said.

Still, both Hackensack and Holy Name vitally need critical care-trained medical professionals.

"We have beds," said Varga, "but you have to be able to handle critically ill patients in those beds."

Dr. Adam D. Jarrett, medical director for Holy Name, said he had been calling medical personnel he knows across the country for help. The hospital began preparing to treat up to 100 critically ill patients at one time in one of four new intensive care areas it created in recent weeks.

New Jersey officials have also issued a petition for volunteers with medical training; As of Friday, 7,539 people had volunteered to help.

"Every time you go to a busy hospital, the emergency department can go from busy to OK to frantic," Jarrett said. "We are frantic all the time now."

Prior to last month, Holy Name had 14 negative pressure rooms, areas designed to keep air from spilling into common areas, protecting patients and caregivers. He quickly built 136 more with material purchased from home goods stores.

Nursing homes across New Jersey are under their own particular stress.

More than a third of the state's long-term health facilities have had at least one patient infected with the virus, and 83 deaths have been related to homes.

So many staff members and patients at St. Joseph’s Senior Home in Woodbridge became ill that the state temporarily closed it and moved nearly 100 patients to another long-term care facility half an hour away.

Judith Persichilli, the state's health commissioner, has announced new rules requiring nursing home staff members to wear surgical masks at all times. Patients with fever or cough should be equipped with masks during direct care and kept isolated on separate wings or floors.

Lisa Crowley, whose mother and stepfather live at Paramus Veterans Memorial Home, said staff members had previously been told not to wear masks, to minimize fear among patients.

Almost all of her parents' regular caregivers, she said, were sick at home.

"Everyone we know isn't here," her mother, who is 82 and has Alzheimer's, tells her every day, Crowley said.

All long-term care facilities in New Jersey have been closed to visitors for more than two weeks. The exception is final farewells to patients as the end of life approaches.

The blockage, lack of information and fear of the virus have left families feeling helpless, said Laurie Facciarossa Brewer, who heads an organization that investigates allegations of elder abuse and neglect in long-term care homes.

"We get calls from them saying, 'I feed my mother every day, and she won't eat unless I'm there,'" said Facciarossa Brewer.

There are rays of hope.

Varga said the hospitalization rate had shown signs of slowing down. During the week beginning March 22, the number of patients at Hackensack Meridian Hospitals increased from 550 patients to 1,400. Last week, it rose just 400, to 1,800.

At Holy Name, Ashley Fitzpatrick, 32, was transferred from her usual nursing assignment in the cardiac catheterization unit to help ICU patients. He has two young children and distances himself when not at work.

"My 2-year-old son doesn't understand why Mom can't pick him up," he said.

Death surrounds Holy Name's nursing staff: As of Saturday morning, 48 patients had died since the hospital had its first confirmed case, but the crisis has also deepened the sense of camaraderie.

"We lean on each other, tough," Fitzpatrick said. Local restaurants and Girl Scout troops have continued to send out meals and snacks.

On Friday, three patients had been deemed healthy enough to be removed from the fans, Jarrett said.

"When there is a victory, it is incredible," he said. "But it also means that when someone fails, it is devastating."

