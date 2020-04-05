The Masters: When is Tiger Woods' victory in 2019 at Sky Sports Golf? The | Golf News

















Tiger Woods completes one of the sport's biggest comebacks with victory at the 2019 Masters

Tiger Woods' iconic victory in 2019 and Sergio Garcia's big and important victory will be among the highlights of Sky Sports Golf this week, which is dedicated entirely to the Masters.

Even though the opening of the men's race of the year was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the channel will continue to have continued coverage from the Augusta National archives.

The final rounds of each of the past six years will be repeated in full, each with its own dedicated day, while highlights, official films and features from other years will also be shown throughout the week.

Monday will feature highlights from many recent and recent editions of the event, as well as repeat coverage of last year's inaugural Augusta National Women & # 39; s Amateur starting at 6pm.

Bubba Watson's second victory at the 2014 Masters is the focus of Tuesday's schedule, which begins at 1 p.m., with a full replay of Jordan Spieth's huge inaugural success a year later, starting at the same time on Wednesday.

The spectacular final round of Danny Willett's 2016 victory is shown on Thursday and Garcia's play-off victory over Justin Rose is the focus of coverage on Friday, before the weekend begins with a full replay of Patrick Reed's victory in 2018.

Easter Sunday will be dominated by Woods' 15th major victory, the day this year's final round should have taken place, with more than seven hours of play repeated from 12:15 p.m.

Masters 2014 Final Round Live

Masters 2015 final round Live

Teachers Live

Teachers Live

Masters 2018 final round Live

