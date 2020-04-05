The largest shipbuilder in the US Navy. USA Received a $ 1.5B contract to build LPD 31 – Defense Blog

Huntington Ingalls Industries, the largest military shipbuilding company in the United States, announced Friday that its Ingalls Shipbuilding division has received a $ 1.5 billion fixed-price incentive modification to a previously awarded contract for the acquisition of the detailed design and the construction of the amphibious transport dock LPD 31.

The ship will be the 15th in the San Antonio class and the second LPD Flight II.

"By building this 15th LPD, Ingalls experienced shipbuilders will continue this large amphibious warship hot production line for our Navy / Marine Corps team," said Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias. "We are proud to be building these great ships, and we will continue to deliver the most affordable and longest-surviving ships possible for our customers and our nation."

The Ingalls LPD Flight II supplier base consists of more than 600 manufacturers and suppliers in 39 states, including 387 small businesses. More than 1,500 shipbuilders work on each LPD. Ingalls has delivered 11 San Antonio-class ships to the Navy, and has three more under construction.

The San Antonio class is an important part of the 21st century Navy amphibious assault force. The 684-foot-long and 105-foot-wide ships are used to board and disembark marines, their equipment and supplies ashore via air mattress or conventional landing craft and amphibious assault vehicles, augmented by helicopters or vertical take-off and landing planes like the MV-22 Osprey. The ships support a Maritime Air Task Force across the spectrum of operations, carrying out amphibious and expeditionary missions to control the sea and project power to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions during the first half of the 21st century.