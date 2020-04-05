The impact of James Harden and Jimmy Butler in the 2019-20 season is analyzed | NBA News

NBA.com statistics guru John Schuhmann continues to see remarkable numbers from the 2019-20 season, focusing on James Harden and Jimmy Butler.

James Harden's club

Image:

James Harden gestures during the Rockets' win over the Timberwolves



The statistic

James Harden has made 27 more triples (271) and 138 more free throws (619) than any other player.

The context

This is the sixth season in a row that Harden has made at least 200 triples and 600 free throws. Only two other players have done it: Gilbert Arenas with the Wizards in the 2006-07 season) and Russell Westbrook (Thunder, 2016-17), who nailed exactly 200 triples to make the cut.

















4:40



Check out James Harden's best plays in the NBA this season



Arenas was ahead of his time. He also made it to three Club 200/600 points in 2005-06. Isaiah Thomas (245 3PM, 590 FTM; Celtics, 2016-17) and Kevin Durant (192, 703; Thunder, 2013-14) have also come close.

These days, reaching 600 free throws is harder than 200 triples. During the past five seasons (including this one), there have been 50 instances of a player who made at least 200 3-pointers, but only six of a player who made at least 600 free throws (Harden five times and Westbrook in 2016-17).

















1:59



James Harden recorded a 41-point triple triple to lead the Houston Rockets to a 122-115 victory over the Atlanta Hawks



To hit 600 free throws, you have to average exactly eight in 75 games. Before the season was suspended, Hawks All-Star Trae Young had already overshadowed the 200-point mark while averaging 8.02 free throws, although he had missed exactly seven of the Hawks' 67 games.

Expect Young, and perhaps fellow sophomore Luka Doncic, to join the James Harden Club at some point in the future.

Jimmy bad, Jimmy good

Image:

Jimmy Butler points to teammate during Heat win over Wizards



The statistic

Jimmy Butler has an effective field goal percentage of 33.8 percent on shots from outside the paint, the worst mark (by a wide margin) among 183 players who have made at least 200 shots from the outside.

The context

Butler's problems from the outside have been triple.

Butler is one of 12 players with at least 200 attempts from outside the paint and more mid-range attempts than three-point attempts, so he's not maximizing his points per attempt. Butler has shot 49 of 158 (31.0 percent) from the middle range, the second-worst mark among 79 players with at least 100 mid-range attempts. Butler has shot 29 of 117 (24.8 percent) from a three-point range, the third-worst mark among 242 players with at least 100 three-point attempts.

















1:53



Jimmy Butler was chasing his former team with 38 points, the season high, leading the Miami Heat to an emphatic victory against the Philadelphia 76ers.



Butler's bad shot has spread to clutch situations. On shots when the score is within five points during the last five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime, he has an effective field goal percentage (eFG) of 30.8 percent, the worst mark among 71 players with at least 30 attempts . He has 14 of 40 (35 percent) at two clutch points and 3 of 20 (15 percent) at three clutch points, the second-worst mark among 40 players who have tried at least 20.

Butler is tied (with Zach LaVine) for the league leadership with 15 field goal attempts to tie or take the lead in the last minute of the fourth quarter or overtime, but he has only made one of those 15 shots.

















0:13



Jimmy Butler kissed TJ Warren goodbye after the Pacers forward was ejected after a confrontation between the pair during the Miami Heat's victory over Indiana.



But Butler ranks 46th in actual shooting percentage (which measures overall scoring efficiency) among 137 players with at least 500 field goal attempts in total. His 58.3 percent eFG is slightly above the league average (56.4 percent).

While Butler has shot poorly from the perimeter, he has only taken 38 percent of his shots, the lowest rate of his career, from outside the paint. While he hasn't shot as well in the paint as he had in the past few seasons, his 55.8 percent this season is above the league average. He has scored 1.40 points for transitional possession, the second-best mark among 101 players who have averaged at least two transitional possessions per game.

Drawing fouls is a big component of Butler's efficiency, in transition and otherwise. He came to the line for a total of 9.1 free throw attempts per game. He has a free throw rate of 67.9 attempts for every 100 shots from the field, the second highest rate among 229 players with at least 300 field goal attempts (behind Rudy Gobert alone) and over 40.4 last season. That's the biggest jump among 200 players with at least 250 field goal attempts in each of the past two seasons.

At the other end of the floor, Butler is one of two players (Tyus Jones of Memphis is the other) who have played at least 750 minutes and have more steals (92) than personal fouls (74).

















1:52



Jimmy Butler contributed a triple double to lead the Miami Heat to an overtime victory over the Atlanta Hawks.



Despite bad perimeter shots from both Butler and Derrick Jones Jr (who ranks third-worst percentage to catch and shoot three points, worst in the league at three-point percentage in the corner), the Heat are tied for league leadership by three percentage points (38.3 percent).

Miami also ranks third offensively against the league's 10 best defenses (110.6 points scored for 100 possessions in 24 games) and has had the second most improved offense in the league overall, scoring 5.5 points more for 100 possessions than the last season.

Want to see even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.