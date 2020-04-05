The Great Wimbledon Quiz Bumper! Test your knowledge of the best turf tournament | Tennis news

Here are 20 questions about the grass court Grand Slam …





How well do you know your Wimbledon?

There may not be a Wimbledon this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that hasn't stopped us from testing your knowledge of the Grand Slam with our bumper quiz!

The sport was suspended last month and will not resume until July 13 at the earliest after Wimbledon was canceled until 2021.

It is the first time that the tournament has been missing from the sports calendar since World War II.

It's sad news for all of us, but to cheer you up a bit, we've put together a great quiz about the Summer Grand Slams we all love …

