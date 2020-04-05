The great moments of life still find their way amid the coronavirus pandemic

You couldn't wipe the smile off John Hensley's face as he walked his daughter down the aisle of their wedding last weekend if you tried.

He attributes it to rampant pride or the fact that it was a cardboard cutout.

Erin Hensley cradled her father in reply as she made her way down the dock of a pond on her Bennett property, careful to avoid trapping the full skirt of her wedding dress under the cardboard feet.

She laid her father down in 2-D and stood in front of boyfriend Dustin Smith, a small gathering of the Smith family, and nearly 40 guests watching from their homes via the Zoom video conferencing platform.

The event was not what the couple envisioned for their big day, but, like so many in Colorado and around the world, the rapidly expanding new coronavirus foiled their plans when governments asked residents to take refuge on-site to facilitate transmission of the disease. respiratory disease.

A pandemic disrupted most aspects of life in the spring of 2020, but it did not cool the warm glow of two hearts about to form a sacred union. You can't suppress the compliments a new party dress deserves. It won't stifle triumph on another trip around the sun.

The coronavirus has turned life around, but the people of Colorado found alternative ways to celebrate here and now.

Birthday girl

Susie Montoya's life is surrounded by pandemics.

Born in 1918 when the Spanish flu devastated the country, Montoya celebrated her 102nd birthday at the end of last month in quarantine to avoid exposure to COVID-19.

Montoya watched from a window above his blue two-story Arvada house how a party was being held, with proper spacing, on his driveway and on the street. He wore a crown and a button that said "Birthday,quot; and greeted and blew kisses from above at the four generations of Montoyas below, with hand-made posters and balloons.

Arvada police and fire officials joined the family in the Montoya serenade with the song "Happy Birthday,quot; from the street. A fire truck parked in front of the house showed emergency lights that added to the festivities.

The Mayor of Arvada and the City Council proclaimed Susie Montoya Day, citing her long life, the value of older people in the community, and the inspiration she brings to family and friends.

Montoya raised three sons and three daughters and cleaned houses, granddaughter Michelle Martínez said.

"We meet her every year and this year it is a little difficult not to be able to hug and kiss her," said great-granddaughter Christina Martinez. "We wanted to do something fun so that he could at least see us, let him know we're here."

Later, the granddaughter Gina Leyba called Montoya. The phone call was challenging due to her grandmother's hearing loss, but Leyba said: “She loved all the attention. I loved seeing everyone. But I missed kissing each other.

"It is still possible to find the little joys of life,quot;

Montoya was more than 100 years old with Maxwell Freed, 3, but the two Colorado residents shared a birthday on March 27.

Twins Maxwell and Riley were supposed to have a loud party with 50 friends, a music class, piñata, and a visit from beloved cartoon character Peppa Pig.

Mom Amber Freed wanted this birthday to be very special. Maxwell has a rare neurological condition, SLC6A1, that worsens after 3 years.

"Just knowing that this could be her semi-healthy last birthday, we have decided to do everything we can to make this the best birthday possible," said Amber Freed.

As the father of a boy with a rare disease, Freed was used to throwing curved balls. The pandemic closed the door to the music studio party, opening its Denver front yard to passers-by last weekend.

The Freed scored the sidewalks of their University Park neighborhood, inviting friends and strangers to drive and honk for Maxwell and Riley.

The Freed family was among swollen lawn decorations: a Halloween dragon, a Thanksgiving turkey, the Frosty snowman, a dinosaur, a rainbow, reveling in the friends, neighbors, and newcomers who came to celebrate in the distance. .

Dad Mark Freed danced in a Peter Rabbit costume. Cars full of children lined the block, rolling down the street with homemade signs celebrating the boy's and girl's birthdays pushed out the windows. Maxwell and Riley, in matching overalls, watched their parade from the sidewalk. Amber Freed handed out muffins and beers to willing visitors with the help of a selfie stick to distance themselves.

"I think at some point you let go of what you thought should happen and live in what is happening," he said. "That means life is never perfect, but it is still possible to find life's little joys."

Rooftop dance party

Little joys like showing off a new Dillard party dress.

Bri Smith loved the way the freckles on her shoulder collided with the deep blue of the dress. The back of the dress was longer and the front shorter. One of his shoulders was bare, and the other arm was covered in dark blue lace.

"I just loved it," said the 18-year-old. “I loved how it looks, and I loved how I looked in it. It's fluid and fun, and I thought it was my last year of school. Let's do everything possible. "

When the student at Lakewood Bear Creek High School realized that her graduation party was canceled, she didn't want the dress to be wasted.

Then she took the roof.

One of Smith's remote learning assignments for his photography class required him to edit an image in a way that gave the illusion of levitation.

She put on her party dress, handed her mother the camera, and headed to the Jefferson County rooftop. The teenager posed with her arms raised to either side as if she were mastering power from within.

"I thought he looked a little witchy and cool," said Smith.

The older person edited the image to make it look like she and her dress were floating over her house.

"Maybe I couldn't use it for the prom and not everyone at school saw me there," he said. "But I got to use it. I got to see myself in it. And I was able to post the photo. The graduation gown was seen.

Back to basics

So was Erin Hensley's wedding dress.

Thanks to Denver-based Wedfuly online wedding planning platform, Hensley was able to broadcast his "yes I want,quot; across the country. She got creative with the rest.

When a state order to stay home barred Hensley's stylist and makeup artist from coming, her niece stepped in. When the virus prevented the vendor from serving the small family gathering on the Hensley property, the hunting-loving couple pulled out some elk and deer meat they had hidden in freezers and started roasting.

Wedfuly is helping couples share their nuptials on Zoom for free. Service staff ensure that online guests remain muted when appropriate and unmuted when it is time to cheer.

Caroline Creidenberg, CEO of Wedfuly, has been busy for the past few weeks issuing coronavirus-related rebates and rescheduling event venues for her girlfriends and boyfriends. Offering a free service in a time of need gave him a sense of control in an uncontrollable moment, something positive he could do.

"We all face a new set of challenges that we have to solve every day," said Creidenberg. “Being able to do this made me much happier. And do you know what I realized? Couples were also happy too. The reason people get married is because they are celebrating their love with someone. We really get back to the basics of that. "