The feds advance with the replacement of the Bourne bridges, Sagamore

BOURNE, Mass. (AP) – Federal officials are moving forward with the replacement of the bridges connecting Cape Cod to mainland Massachusetts.

The US Army Corps of Engineers. USA It approved on Friday the final report on the project to replace the Bourne and Sagamore bridges with two new stretches, reports the Cape Cod Times.

The agency says it must now design new bridges and determine how they will be financed, according to the newspaper.

The New England Corps District, which owns and operates the bridges, recommended in October that the spans be replaced with two new, wider bridges rather than embarking on more costly rehabilitation of existing bridges.

The cost of building two new bridges alongside the existing ones is estimated to be around $ 1 billion. The current sections on the Cape Cod Canal are over 80 years old.

The current recommendation requires four traffic lanes on each bridge, along with a separate bicycle and pedestrian lane, which current bridges do not have.