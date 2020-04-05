The Democratic National Convention may have to be "virtual" – Deadline

Democratic presidential leader Joe Biden said Sunday on ABC This week that the next Democratic convention must be done through remote connections.

"Well, we are going to have to do a convention, we may have to do a virtual convention," said the former 2020 vice president and Democratic presidential candidate. ABC News "This week".

"I think we should be thinking about that right now. The idea of ​​holding a convention will be necessary, but we may not be able to put 10,000, 20,000, 30,000 people in one place, and that is very possible. "

The Democratic National Committee said last week they were postponing the convention until the week of August 17 due to the pandemic. It was originally scheduled for Milwaukee July 13-16.

The Republican National Convention is scheduled to take place in Charlotte, North Carolina, from August 24 to 27. President Trump has said that "there is no contingency plan" to change those dates.

A remote convention would be interesting in the Biden case, as there is a possibility of a negotiated convention for Democrats if candidate Bernie Sanders refuses to leave the race.