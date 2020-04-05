The daughter of the & # 39; LHH & # 39; star, Yandy Smith, has had enough of people who say she is expelled

Instagram

People have been speculating that the VH1 personality has kicked out their adoptive daughter, Infinity, since the teenager is missing from her social media photos.

Up News Info –

Since then Mendeeces Harris returned home from prison, people were wondering where Yandy SmithThe adoptive daughter, Infinity, is. This has led people to speculate that the reality TV star kicked her daughter out of the house to make room for her lover, and Infinity has now broken her silence to address the rumors.

In a video she recently posted on YouTube, Infinity made it clear that "everything is love" and responded to people who said Yandy kicked her out. "Why would you kick me out? Tell me why?" she said. "She won't kick me out. Are you dumb? She is my family for life … that's from now until forever. Even when the world begins to fall, we walk, crawl, together. That's my mother, are you dumb? Who comes out? What? When? Where?

Later, Infinity explained what is really going on in the family, revealing that she has been living in one bedroom on weekdays and is only going home on the weekend. "Sometimes I don't go home because I have basketball practice. So a lot of the things he does are on the weekend," he explained. "Most of the time I'm in basketball, doing something with school or being pushed in different directions, so no, she didn't kick me out."

Infinity also made it clear that she is still part of the family, whether or not she appears in her mother's social media photos. "But I think social media shouldn't believe everything you see … you often create your own connotation about our relationship or where I am because I didn't post there, or because she's in a role and I'm not there," she said.

The teenager continued, "All of those things, those are your perspectives and you have a right to that. Being in the public, you have the ability to perceive things however you want, but sometimes that is not the reality of things. So I just wanted to address the real truth. "

<br />

Infinity is Yandy's adoptive daughter who officially adopted her in December last year.