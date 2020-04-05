The closure of the virus in Italy came too late. What happens now?

In the weeks since the whole of Italy was ordered indoors, without soccer games, without visiting cafes or bars, without religious services, the country moved slowly to contain its outbreak of severe coronavirus.

There are signs of hope: even as the number of cases increases, the infection rate has begun to decrease under the national blockade. But Italy continues to respond for mistakes made before it takes effect.

More than 124,000 people in Italy have tested positive for Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, since its outbreak began. The country, which has recorded more than 15,000 deaths, now has the highest number of coronavirus deaths in the world, and is still on the rise.

Some scientists say Italian officials did not act decisively to stop the virus from the start, underestimating its danger and how quickly it spreads. "We realized that the virus had come too late," said Roberto Burioni, one of Italy's leading virologists. "It was already spreading."

Any decision to yield now and ease movement restrictions, public health officials warned, would risk a new wave of infections. "We have not reached the peak, and we have not exceeded it," Silvio Brusaferro, head of Italy's national health institute, said at a recent press conference.





The number of new cases of coronavirus in Italy it seems to be declining …









… but it takes longer the number of new deaths fall out.



Source: Italian Department of Civil Protection.

Recognizing the continuing severity of the crisis, Italy extended its blockade until at least mid-April, and most government and public health officials recommended that the measures remain in effect longer.

"If we started to loosen the measures, all our efforts so far would have been in vain," Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said at a press conference on Wednesday. "We would pay a very high price. We ask everyone to continue to respect the measures. "

That message may be difficult to hear for the 60 million who have spent the past month confined to their homes and whose patience is wearing thin. But public health experts emphasize that releasing Italy from the blockade will require not only more certainty that the spread of the infection has slowed down considerably, but also assurances that the country can prevent another immediate outbreak.

"There must be strong evidence, a tracking and quarantine system before we can start unlocking these measures," said Thomas Hale, a professor of public policy at Oxford University who has been tracking government responses to the coronavirus worldwide. "In Japan, we saw a country that thought it had it under control, but that might have to go into severe blockade now."

Fortunately, Italy has some evidence that "crushing the curve,quot; of new infections is possible within its own borders. Northern provinces, such as Lodi and Padua, which reacted to the outbreak more quickly than their neighbors, are already seeing a steady decline in new infections. They offer clues to how the country as a whole might come out of its blockade.

Locked up and waiting



By March 8, the government had ordered most northern Italian regions to close schools and ban sporting events and large gatherings. A curfew closes the bars at 6 p.m.

The national blockade that went into effect on March 10 went further, prohibiting all non-essential movements and requiring permission to travel for work, health or "other necessities,quot;, such as groceries. Police checkpoints were established throughout the country, and detainees had to complete official forms explaining their movements.

These extreme measures seem to have worked: people stopped moving.





Reduced locks how far did people travel compared to travel before the outbreak.







After a partial shutdown began on February 23, residents of Lodi Province He traveled only 30 percent as far as he used to. Italians cut their trip by more than 50 percent after the blockade expanded to cover most of northern Italy. the national closure which started on March 10 stopped travel for most people in Italy.

Note: To calculate travel reductions, the researchers circled all the points people visited in each period. The reductions in each province reflect the change in the median distance traveled per person. · Source: Data compiled for The New York Times based on an article by Pepe et al.

Researchers who studied anonymous smartphone data found that Italians stayed much closer to home after the blockades were imposed. In the week following the national shutdown, they traveled 20 percent as far as they used to, on average. (The average person traveled even less: only a tenth of their usual distance.)

But by then, the virus had had enough time to spread. And almost a month after the national shutdown, Italy was still adding around 2,500 new cases per day.

Scientists say that trajectory is expected. Because the virus has an incubation period of up to two weeks, the new cases reflect infections that may have occurred days or weeks before. That means that even the tightest locks won't produce immediate results.

"This is frustrating," said Dr. Burioni. "You have to wait 15 days to see if there is an effect. In the meantime, you just have to hold your breath. "

Lombardy, the northern region where the outbreak was first detected, has been the hardest hit: The region accounts for about 40 percent of the country's confirmed cases and more than 50 percent of its deaths. But Lombardy may also be the first area in Italy to see the positive effects of the blockade.

Local blocks seem to have made a difference in slowing down the spread of the virus, even within Lombardy. Provinces that moved to limit mobility earlier were able to reduce the infection rate earlier.





Growth in new cases of coronavirus per capita it varied between the provinces of Lombardy.









Note: Official data from the government case begins on February 24, although the cases existed before this date. Source: Italian Department of Civil Protection.

Lodi, the southern province of Milan that saw the initial cluster of cases, moved to close several cities as early as February 24. The neighboring provinces of Bergamo and Milan did not restrict movement until the national government imposed a blockade in most cases. the north two weeks later.

Lodi managed to flatten its curve, while some of Lombardy's other provinces continued to see an increasing number of new cases per day until the end of March. Giovanni Sebastiani, a mathematician at the National Research Council of Italy, said the Lodi experience showed that "we would probably have reduced the spread of the epidemic if the blockades occurred earlier elsewhere."

Lifting the lock



Countries around the world will be watching Italy to see if it eases restrictions later this month and what happens if it does.

Brusaferro, the head of the country's health agency, told reporters that Italy was in an enviable position to be the first in the West: first to see a severe outbreak, first to lock up its citizens and first to decide what was to come. after.

"We must avoid any measures that make the curve go up again," he said Tuesday at a press conference. "There are no studies or literature on this. We are studying scenarios that have never been taken before by countries that look like Italy. Other nations look at us as a pilot program. "

Public health experts say there is no ideal time frame for a lockout. The growing international consensus holds that once an area sees a steady decline in case growth, ideally close to zero new cases per day, it can begin to ease the restrictions. Italy could start by reopening schools or businesses in certain regions, or by softening the rules of social distancing.

The other important consideration is how well Italy can continue to screen people for the virus and trace their contacts to prevent a second outbreak.

In South Korea, widespread testing allowed health officials to detect infections early and to quarantine the sick, even among people who did not show any symptoms. Public health officials then tracked down anyone with whom an infected person had contact, slowly eliminating the spread of the virus.

In Italy, the Veneto region, an area of ​​about five million people in the north, is already far ahead in testing. The regional government plans to reach 20,000 tests per day this month.





Veneto leads Italy in the number of evidence per capita.









Source: Italian Department of Civil Protection.

However, scaling up tests is difficult given the limited availability of tests and the ability of laboratories to take samples. And the hardest part comes later: tracing the contacts of those who tested positive for the virus and urging those in contact with an infected person to isolate themselves and get tested.

Rosalind Eggo, infectious disease modeler at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, estimates that for every infected person, public health officials would have to rush to trace 20 to 100 contacts each, depending on an individual's activity before testing positive. Efforts are underway to seek more large-scale follow-up of digital contacts, but are still under development.

For now, keeping the lock in place, even for longer than is strictly necessary, is the surest way for Italy to ensure that the virus does not continue to spread.

"If we relax, is it better that we relax in schools, workplaces, or social interactions?" Dr. Eggo asked. "Which of these interventions can we relax? That is a great question that we are trying to answer. We have never been in this situation. It is unprecedented. "