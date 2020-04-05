The Cleveland Browns should be among the elite in the NFL, says Jeff Reinebold | NFL news

The Cleveland Browns came out of 2019 as the only team that didn't record a winning season in the entire decade.





Odell Beckham Jr. recorded the second-lowest touchdown run of his career last season, finding the finish zone just four times.

Sky Sports NFL expert Jeff Reinebold talks about Odell Beckham Jr., Baker Mayfield and the challenges facing new Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski …

For all fans, this is a real warning note about your soccer team because you can win the offseason, but just like my man Herman Edwards said, 'That's why you play the game.'

Because it is not played on paper, it is not played in the draft room, it is played on the field. We should be talking about this Cleveland Browns team with the Patriots and elite teams in the league.

If I were lining them up today, this is your initial offense. You have Jarvis Landry on one side and Odell Beckham Jr. on the other side. Again, we can talk about Odell Beckham Jr. all week.

You have (Austin) Hooper and (David) N & # 39; Joku in the tight end because alongside Philly, (Kevin) Stefanksi is in two more tight end sets than any other team in the league. You have Nick Chubb as a running back, (Jack) Conklin, (Joel) Bitonio, (Wyatt) Teller, (J.C.) Tretter and (Chris) Hubbard at tackle and we haven't selected anyone yet. You have players.

They continue to win the offseason, but I did some research. Since Jimmy Haslam took over this soccer team in 2012, they have been 21-75-1. That is a great woe.

Stefanski's first head coach job

Stefanski was designated as the successor to Freddie Kitchens after spending last season as the offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings.

I called the coaches at the University of Pennsylvania, where Stefanski went to school and all the staff there trained him. I said to head coach Ray Priore & # 39; give me a one-word description of Kevin Stefanski & # 39 ;. His word was "brilliant,quot;.

Apparently it's very, very sharp. Here's a boy who didn't play in the NFL, played football in the Ivy League, but had some connections because his father was the general manager of the Philadelphia 76ers, he got into football but made his way. Nothing occurred to him. silver spoon in your mouth.

This guy was the personal assistant to the head coach, which I think was his first job. He's been on both sides of the ball, he's been through it. That I think is a real asset to him because when you're the PA of the head coach, you see all the things he has to deal with, you see the whole circus act.

What is going to be really interesting to me is, is your personality strong enough? You look at that locker room, you just go to the large reception room. You have some high maintenance cats there.

Great names, great personalities

Former LSU Tiger Beckham celebrated with the team after his victory over Clemson in the National Championship game.

I spoke to a guy who was in Cleveland last year and he said there was a team building exercise they did in the meeting room. It involved getting up, going, and introducing yourself to one of the other boys on the team. The only boy who didn't participate? He (Odell Beckham Jr.) kept the headphones on and did not get up.

My former boss Tony Allen used to say this and now I get it & # 39; the guy has lost the plot & # 39 ;. You have lost the plot. Doing his thing and being out there is bigger than anything to him.

Here is an example of what I am talking about. When he was embarrassed in the National Championship game when LSU was playing. (Beckham faced a simple battery charge after images appeared showing him slapping a police officer in the LSU locker room. The arrest warrant issued against him in New Orleans was later revoked. He was also the subject of an investigation after appearing to hand over cash to LSU players after the victory over Clemson.)

Too bad, because the guy is super talented. For all intents and purposes, deep down I think he's a good boy. But your behavior has to match and align with what you say.

I've seen it very closely in the movie. He does not play when the ball does not reach him. If you get frustrated, you are mentally out of the game.

You're paying this guy a ton of money and again in this business you get a contract based on what you've done. He keeps his contract based on what he does.

I thought it was really interesting when they talked about him in the offseason and then they went to the general manager (Andrew Berry) and said 'are you going to change Beckham?' and gave the typical NFL line, "No, we are not interested in trading Odell Beckham, but we are willing to listen." Which tells you that if they had enough for him, they had let him go.

I thought Conklin made a really interesting comment when he said, "I'm excited because we have as good a running back as (Derrick) Henry and I want to lead the league running two years in a row,quot; and that is high praise.

Baker mayfield

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield finished 317 of 534 passes for 3,827 yards, 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions in 2019

I think when you watch him play (Mayfield), you see an overly nervous kid in his pocket. He has always been one of those types of people who is going to move around a lot. That has been his game, that was in Oklahoma.

But you must have some pocket awareness because last year there were times when you weren't pressured and you're moving like there's pressure, you're imagining pressure.

He has the ability, he has competitive fire. The biggest challenge Stefanksi is going to have is to get this offense on the same page because it is a talented offense.

This team has players. I think they have to write very well on defense and when you're 30th in the league in rush defense that speaks to your toughness. This is not a mentally or physically tough soccer team.

