The Champions League and Europa League could be played behind closed doors, says UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin | Football news

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin says "football is not the same without spectators,quot;, but it is better to play behind closed doors and show it on television than not





The draw for the last 16 of Manchester City and the Real Madrid Champions League was 2-1 against City after the first leg

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin says this season's Champions League and Europa League could conclude by playing behind closed doors.

In an interview with ZDF Sportstudio In Germany, Ceferin welcomed the idea of ​​games being played in front of empty stands if measures continue to restrict movement.

Ceferin suggested that "July or August,quot; was an achievable target for the restart. Later, UEFA released a statement saying there are no plans to end the season before August 3, and that some media shared their interview with the president. ZDF.

Europe's two main club competitions remain suspended as a result of the coronavirus outbreak

European football club competitions are postponed indefinitely, with the completion of both competitions and with no new dates assigned due to the growing Covid-19 pandemic.

"The fact is, we really don't know much," said the president of the governing body of European football. "We are waiting for the development of this terrible situation in the world, and mainly in Europe. Football is not the same without fans. But it is definitely better to play with fans than without fans."

UEFA urges European leagues not to cancel seasons European leagues have been urged not to "abandon,quot; their seasons, after authorities revealed that they are working on plans to resume the games starting in July.

"But it is still better to play the game behind closed doors and have it on television, which is what people need and want because it brings positive energy into their homes, than not playing at all."

"That is what people want, that brings positive energy, and it will be July or August. We cannot play it in September or October."

Insisting on whether the season could be abandoned entirely, Ceferin said: "If the authorities do not allow us to play, then we cannot play."