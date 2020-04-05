The cast of & # 39; Desperate Housewives & # 39; joins Livestream Covid-19 Relief

WENN

Eva Longoria and Marcia Cross become the latest guest celebrities in & # 39; Stars in the House & # 39; organized by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley to raise funds for the relief of the coronavirus.

The cast of "Desperate housewives will meet for the "Stars in the house"Online charity series aimed at providing relief from the coronavirus.

Marcia Cross Y Eva Longoria It will represent the old hit show by joining an upcoming episode of the live event created by Seth Rudetsky Y James Wesley raise money for the Aid Fund's COVID-19 relief efforts.

Castmembers of "Young SheldonJessie and Barry will also be reuniting for episodes airing next week.

"Stars in the House," which has raised $ 130,000 to date to benefit the charity, is already a huge success after hosting show-cast meetings. "Cab","We are","Frasier", and the "Unbreakable kimmy schmidt" last week.