The best of darts legend Eric Bristow | Darts News

Five-time world champion Eric Bristow helped revolutionize darts – review some of his best moments

Two years ago, the world of darts lost one of its true legends: we remember the best moments of Eric Bristow's career.

"Nutty like a fruitcake. I enjoyed it, I enjoyed life and I loved darts."

Nicknamed & # 39; The Crafty Cockney & # 39 ;, Bristow was a five-time world champion. He died on April 5, 2018, at the age of 60, after suffering a heart attack at the Echo Arena in Liverpool.

Bristow won his first world title in 1980

Bristow, who received an MBE for his services to the sport in 1989, also won five World Masters titles and was a founding player when the PDC was formed in 1993.

Sky Sports pays tribute to the man who transformed a pub game into part of the nation's sports diet.

Click the video above to see the best of Bristow …