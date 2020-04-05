The best of darts legend Eric Bristow | Darts News

See some of Eric Bristow's best moments as the darts recall one of his true legends
By Sky Sports Darts
Last update: 04/05/20 1:40 pm
Two years ago, the world of darts lost one of its true legends: we remember the best moments of Eric Bristow's career.
"Nutty like a fruitcake. I enjoyed it, I enjoyed life and I loved darts."
Nicknamed & # 39; The Crafty Cockney & # 39 ;, Bristow was a five-time world champion. He died on April 5, 2018, at the age of 60, after suffering a heart attack at the Echo Arena in Liverpool.
Bristow, who received an MBE for his services to the sport in 1989, also won five World Masters titles and was a founding player when the PDC was formed in 1993.
Sky Sports pays tribute to the man who transformed a pub game into part of the nation's sports diet.
Click the video above to see the best of Bristow …
