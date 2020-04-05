Texas Soldiers begin evaluating Louisiana travelers – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Texas state soldiers are now screening travelers entering the state from Louisiana in accordance with an executive order issued by Governor Greg Abbott.

Sgt. Of the Texas Department of Public Safety. Stephanie told a local news station that soldiers began stopping vehicles on Interstate 10 near Orange in southeast Texas and required travelers to complete a requested travel form on Abbott's order.

The test comes as state health officials reported at least 6,669 cases and 118 deaths of COVID-19 in Texas on Sunday.

