Teresa Giudice supported in her family after dad's death: she is & # 39; devastated & # 39; but happy to have stopped suffering!

As fans of the Real Housewives of New Jersey know, Teresa Giudice has lost her father, Giacinto & # 39; Nonno & # 39; Gorga, and now she is in mourning. The man has really been really sick for years, so his daughter, while suffering from his passing, is happy that she is no longer suffering.

Meanwhile, she has turned to her family for comfort and even her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, has been a great help.

Although he is far away in Italy, and she is in New Jersey, talking to Joe on the phone has been, surprisingly, a great comfort to Teresa's mourning.

Insider information shared through HollywoodLife that ‘She, of course, is devastated. Joe Gorga has been with Melissa (Gorga) and her family (her sisters and children) crouched down. She has been talking to Joe Giudice every day as he is, but even more so now and relies on him and many others for support. They both cried a lot together. Joe has taken it too hard, too, and hates that he can't be there for his girls and an eventual funeral. "

They went on to say that ‘She is at peace with the fact that her father can now be with her mother. She is very spiritual like that. He had been sick for a long, long time and she was a full-time caregiver, so of course it was challenging for her. She is happy that she is no longer suffering. He's been very sick for years, but he always got over it. "

As you may have heard, Nonno died of pneumonia, but it was not because he was infected with the coronavirus.

That does not mean that Teresa was not super worried because he would contract it before his death and she was being very careful since she knew that he was immunocompromised.

The reality show star's father suffered from several different illnesses, but the one that caused his death was, as mentioned above, pneumonia.



