Tekashi 69 breaks the silence since he left the prison when entering the shadow room

Many Tekashi 69 fans have been waiting for him to appear on social media at any time and pick up where he left off, as one of the most interesting artists on social media.

We all know that Tekashi is known for his trolling, but things became very real when he faced more than 20 years in a federal organized crime case, which he pleaded guilty to a lesser sentence.

But we all know that the lighter sentence came at a price as Tekashi had to cooperate with the authorities and had to give up his former comrades from nine trey blood gangs.

Since then, he has received the reputation of being a snitch for taking the position of a witness in those cases and, as a result, was only sentenced to serve 24 months in federal prison for his involvement in various crimes committed by the gang.

He took an even longer break this week when a judge acceded to his request for an early release from prison to lessen his risk of contracting the coronavirus while locked up.

He was released on Thursday morning and ordered to serve the rest of his time under house arrest. Since then, social media has been buzzing with what Tekashi could do to let people know that the self-proclaimed King of New York is home.

Well folks, you officially broke your silence upon entering The Shade Room, where a comment made on your own fell under one of our stories.

The headline of the story revealed that the Los Angeles mayor was offering "rewards,quot; for cheating companies that still operate despite the state order to stay home to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Her account left a comment that said, "coming to the rescue,quot; in response to the "snitching,quot;.

Fans were rowdy, wondering if he was trolling or if someone else had taken over his account.

Either way, these are Tekashi's first public comments, so who knows what's to come. Stay tuned for the latest!