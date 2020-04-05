Tearful Michelle Money pleads for prayers for hospitalized daughter

Michelle Money burst into tears on Sunday as she begged fans to pray for her daughter Brielle, who remains unconscious in the hospital a week after his skateboarding accident.
Last week the Single alum and winner of season 1 of Bachelor in Paradise revealed that the 15-year-old girl had suffered "severe brain trauma and a skull fracture,quot; and was in the ICU in a medically induced coma at Intermountain Healthcare Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.
"I need everyone to pray right now because we just have to stabilize her," Michelle said tearfully in a video posted on Instagram. "I published in my story for them to pray and once I published that, her numbers started to go down. Today has been a week and if we can't stabilize her numbers then she is going to have to put her in a deeper place." coma that has many other side effects that we don't want or we will have to do surgery and remove part of the skull. "
"Please pray for her. A week has passed, a time has passed. Last night was really terrifying, but when I published in my story for you to pray, your numbers began to stabilize," she continued to cry. "I just need them to really pray now, okay? Thank you."
He also wrote: "It is Sunday. However, if you choose to spend the day, I ask you at 4 pm MST to stop and pray with my family and me. It would also be amazing if you could pray all day. Sorry for the video emotional I just don't know what else to do and I'm alone here and need support. #prayforbrie "
On Saturday, Michelle's ex and Brielle's father, Ryan Money, gave an update on his son's condition. The reality star republished it.
"I think it is important to share the good and the bad," he wrote on Instagram. "We really hoped we could get an MRI from Brielle on Sunday (tomorrow). This MRI is to check the ligaments in her neck and make sure there is no damage to them. The reason this is important is that if they are damaged So his neck needs to be immobilized. They do it by putting on a rather bulky collar. "
"Without the MRI, however, they will not know if their neck is OK, and by default, when they start waking up, they will have to hold their neck with a brace. Most likely, they will not like the brace," he added.
He said that after his daughter wakes up, doctors "will eventually do extended x-rays to see if her ligaments are okay before the collar is removed."
"Since I came here 21 hours ago, his blood pressure number has been everywhere, which is not a good thing," he wrote. "They have tried to remove her from Propofol (the general anesthetic), but she hates when they do and her blood pressure goes off. They don't want her to have Propofol Infusion Syndrome (toxicity). They do laboratory tests every 2 and 4 hours to prove this. If she starts having this, they'll just switch her to Pentabarbital. We just haven't progressed with her blood pressure numbers low and staying low for the past 48 hours. "
In his post, Ryan included a photo of the brace, as well as a photo of doctors and nurses arguing about Brielle and an image of nurses moving her to lie on her side.
"I can't thank you enough for all the thoughts, prayers, and actions of those around us. We had a group of friends who brought a truckload of food, drinks (@monsterenergy), and @chipcookiesco chips," he wrote. "I thought to myself that they couldn't eat all this food. Well, it's GONE and it was only 4 hours after they got it. They were sooo thankful and therefore when you take care of the people who take care of our daughter, no I can thank you enough. "
"I love you all and thank you for the prayers!" he wrote. "Brie wants to wake up but her body is not cooperating."
%MINIFYHTML7a08341ab68bb72dec122e7006d279117%%MINIFYHTML7a08341ab68bb72dec122e7006d279118%