Tearful Michelle Money pleads for prayers for hospitalized daughter

Michelle Money burst into tears on Sunday as she begged fans to pray for her daughter Brielle, who remains unconscious in the hospital a week after his skateboarding accident.

Last week the Single alum and winner of season 1 of Bachelor in Paradise revealed that the 15-year-old girl had suffered "severe brain trauma and a skull fracture,quot; and was in the ICU in a medically induced coma at Intermountain Healthcare Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.

"I need everyone to pray right now because we just have to stabilize her," Michelle said tearfully in a video posted on Instagram. "I published in my story for them to pray and once I published that, her numbers started to go down. Today has been a week and if we can't stabilize her numbers then she is going to have to put her in a deeper place." coma that has many other side effects that we don't want or we will have to do surgery and remove part of the skull. "

"Please pray for her. A week has passed, a time has passed. Last night was really terrifying, but when I published in my story for you to pray, your numbers began to stabilize," she continued to cry. "I just need them to really pray now, okay? Thank you."