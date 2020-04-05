Tarrant County Reports 2 More Coronavirus Deaths As Total Number of Cases Reaches 418 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Tarrant County health officials confirmed two additional deaths from the coronavirus on Sunday.

One of the patients was a resident of the Heartis Arlington memory and care home. The other was an older Fort Worth man with underlying health problems.

Both patients are believed to have contracted the virus through community transmission.

Tarrant County Director of Public Health Vinny Taneja said the department began an investigation at Heartis Arlington after being notified of the positive test in late March.

"Some residents were isolated, infection control and preventive measures were taken, and we identified groups of people who needed to be tested, which included most residents and staff," said Taneja.

When the tests were completed, a total of 12 positive cases were identified, including 11 residents and one staff member. Those who tested positive were quarantined at the facility and are being monitored.

At this time, Tarrant County has seen a total of 418 positive cases of COVID-19, 11 deaths, and 23 recoveries.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever, and shortness of breath, and can lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia.

"We urge residents of Tarrant County to be vigilant and continue to practice these basic preventive measures to protect themselves from COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses," said Taneja.

These include:

Stay home as much as possible.

Practice social distancing by staying six feet away from others when you go out; Avoid meetings of more than 10 people.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with your unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick. If you experience shortness of breath or persistent fever, call your primary care provider.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or sleeve.

Frequently clean and disinfect objects and touched surfaces.

For more information, visit coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line at 817-248-6299.