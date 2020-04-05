Talking points: Attorney General Ellison talks about price increases and funerals amid COVID-19 – Up News Info

Attorney General Keith Ellison is asking Minnesotans to report any signs of price increases.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Minnesota was one of the few states that did not have a specific price increase law. But since then, Governor Tim Walz has signed a special order prohibiting price increases during the crisis.

So far, Ellison has filed more than 900 price increase complaints on items ranging from toilet paper to cleaning supplies.

To report a price increase, you can call 651-296-3353 and 800 657 -3787.

In the midst of trying to crack down on the price scam and scammers, Ellison lost his own mother to pneumonia. Like so many, he and his family could not say goodbye; They couldn't have a Catholic mass for their funeral.

"When we took her to the burial place, only three people could be in her internment and I got four brothers and there are five of us, so we had to choose among ourselves who could be there when they brought Mom down to the ground," Ellison said. "Everyone We wanted to be there and it really hurts me for the people who cannot do for their loved ones what they really want to do at a time like this. "We have been through that and it is not easy."

While the procedures and rules surrounding the funeral and burial were difficult, Ellison said they were also understandable considering the circumstances.