Sunny skies and warm temperatures start mild week

The sun and warm weather are ready for the Denver region on Sunday, kicking off a few mild and pleasant days.





According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, with a mostly sunny sky, high temperatures will hover in the high 60s and low 70s across the region from Sunday to Wednesday.

The weather will likely change on Wednesday night, with possible rains and snowfalls, and then it will stay cooler and wetter for the rest of the week, according to the weather service.

The region will see highs in the mid-50s and lows-60s on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, according to the weather service, with a slight chance of rain or snow each day.