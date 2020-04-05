Stranded in the Maldives due to Coronavirus travel restrictions

Olivia and Raúl De Freitas are currently on their honeymoon at a five-star resort in the Maldives, a nation made up of more than a thousand small and idyllic islands in the Indian Ocean, like a trail of broken glass scattered across a blue glass slab. For years, the theme of fantasy photos spanned glossy magazines, with lavish bungalows on stilts, in unreal aquamarine water, it was an obvious choice for their romantic getaway.

The couple arrived newly married from South Africa, where they are citizens, on Sunday March 22, planning to stay for six days. For a 27-year-old teacher and a 28-year-old butcher, the holiday "was an extravagance," said Ms. De Freitas. But since they hadn't lived together before exchanging vows, it would be a short, firecracker release of their marriage.

Still, they had some concerns about the trip, given the increasing travel restrictions imposed in light of the new coronavirus outbreak worldwide. But nothing specific had been announced that would affect them, and their travel agent assured them that whatever policy comes, all South African citizens will be able to return home. Go ahead and have fun, they were told.

By Wednesday, they received a notice that their country's airports would be closed by midnight on Thursday. Return flights to South Africa are five hours to Doha, Qatar, a three-hour layover, and then nine hours to Johannesburg, so even if they rushed, and even if they could get a flight, the complexity of leaving their remote Isla assured that she would never get home on time.