Stephen Kenny: The head of the New Republic of Ireland says this is not the time to make an appointment | Football news

When asked by his message to the faithful of the Republic, Kenny added: "There are better days ahead and we can expect in a sporting context what is a magnificent year of football at the Aviva Stadium next year."

















Stephen Kenny looks forward to an "exciting year,quot; after taking over the Republic of Ireland, while also expressing his appreciation for those on the front line against the coronavirus.

Newly appointed Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny says he is "not in celebration mode,quot; due to the coronavirus pandemic, but he is excited about the prospect of an "incredible,quot; introduction to international top management.

Kenny, the former U21 coach, was supposed to succeed Mick McCarthy after Euro 2020, but the postponement of qualifying playoffs and the tournament itself for next summer led to an acceleration of the Irish Football Association plan (FAI).

The Republic will face Slovakia in its play-off semifinal, while Kenny could face up to nine games before the end of the year with the Nations League and the Euro Cup play-offs, followed by the World Cup qualifying rounds. World and possibly the final of the Eurocup. in 2021.

Speaking to FAI TVKenny said, "It is a good day, but we are not in celebration mode."

"My thoughts go out to the frontline workers, the doctors, the nurses, the paramedics. The personal sacrifice is heroic. We really support them."

Kenny anticipated when football could resume and is determined to make the most of a busy start to his tenure.

The Republic of Ireland finished third behind Switzerland and Denmark in Group D Euro qualifying.

"I feel like it really is an incredible year, unprecedented," he said.

"They got the Euro play-offs against Slovakia, of course. And we have the Nations League, six games in the Nations League, and also World Cup qualifiers this year."

"So that has never happened before, where you have Euro Cup play-offs, Nations League qualifiers and the World Cup in the same calendar year. Nine games between September and November."

"An incredible and very, very exciting schedule. A very, very exciting year and we have a lot to look forward to."

FAI Chief Executive Garry Owens said both McCarthy and Kenny had agreed that the former Dundalk chief should take over with immediate effect.

Kenny was ready to replace McCarthy after the Euro 2020 Championship

Kenny, whose backroom staff will include former Republic of Ireland internationals Damien Duff and Keith Andrews, paid tribute to McCarthy, whose second term in charge of the national team ended on Saturday.

"Mick obviously has had a tremendous career as captain of Ireland and as manager of Ireland twice," said the 48-year-old.

"He leaves a legacy behind him, and it is certainly unfortunate, with the cancellation of the games, it has been an unfortunate situation."

"But he is revered in Ireland, and the contributions of Robbie Keane and Terry Connor in recent years as well, and all of their staff."

Of immediate attention is the battle against the coronavirus outbreak, which has largely halted the sport worldwide, and Kenny urged the Irish public to take care of their safety and that of others.

"I think we have to be really safe (now), take care of each other," he said.

"There is a lot of tragedy across Europe, and in Ireland, people have been very disciplined and we hope that we will reap the benefits of that."

"A lot of people have lost their lives and our thoughts are with them too."