Stephen Amell in mourning for his dog and "best friend" Louis

The actor of & # 39; Arrow & # 39; is mourning the death of his beloved pet, calling the dog his 'best friend' remembering the Louis family dog ​​in a tribute post on social media.

Stephen Amell mourns the loss of his dog and "best friend" Louis.

The 38-year-old Arrow actor visited Instagram on Friday, April 3, 2020 to share a note about his beloved 14-year-old pet after the dog sadly passed away.

"We had to say goodbye to Louis The Dog today. He lived 14 really good years," he and his wife Cassandra Jean, daughter Maverick, and Louis wrote alongside an instant.

"I can honestly say that during a period of time when things in my life weren't great, he was my best friend." "He was my boy and I'm going to miss him. RIP Lou."