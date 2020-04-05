Stay Home Order forces Bay Area high school seniors to choose colleges they can't even visit – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX) – High school seniors across the country are forced to make big life decisions when it comes to choosing a university to attend without leaving their homes, as universities cancel campus tours during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many universities are now turning to technology by offering students virtual tours.

"We actually plan to go in the next two weeks, we already had reserved tickets," said Tanya Pérez.

Pérez's daughter, Cameron, is a senior at Foothill Hill School. They were able to visit two college campuses before the outbreak and planned to visit the University of Oklahoma in April. It was the last university that her daughter wanted to visit.

But then, traveling became more difficult, and universities canceled in-person classes and campus tours.

Tours have long been a way for high school students to get to know the campus, community, faculty, and culture of a university. It is also a way for parents, like Pérez, to learn more about where their children will live for the next four years when they leave home for the first time.

Kelly Harvell, who was accepted to a list of elite and Ivy League schools, planned to visit two universities this April before tours were canceled.

She said it has been a challenge choosing which school to attend, especially since some of them are on the east coast, where she has never been.

"For me, thinking about leaving California is a really big decision," said Harvell.

Seniors are now trying to make a life decision without having to leave their homes, and they are using the shelter-in-place order to learn more about universities through their computers.

Some of the virtual tours, such as San José State University, offer a "walk,quot; around the campus that is also accompanied by a "tour guide,quot;.

Universities are also connecting students with faculty and current students through video conferences, like Zoom.

"I think they are actually doing a great job, many of the schools I entered are doing a very good job of offering online options," said Harvell.

But some students, such as Dublin High School senior John Kim, said being unable to physically visit universities has been a challenge. He had two college offerings on the east coast and one in California.

"I wish he could have visited me," said Kim. "I have never spent much time on the east coast, myself, it was difficult to take that leap of faith to go there."

He ended up choosing school in California.

Pérez's daughter is still undecided.

"So it's really daunting because we've actually seen two campuses, and that was our last one. We were so close, but so far," said Perez.

What makes the decision even more difficult is that time is almost up. Many colleges have met their commitment deadline of May 1, which is before the on-site shelter request ends for some counties and states.

Pérez said that another problem is that universities have deadlines for housing. One of the universities her daughter studies has a housing deadline of mid-April, which means she must make a decision in the next two weeks.