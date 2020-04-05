Stars light candles and diyas in support of initiative # 9Baje9Minute

The Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi, called on all the citizens of the country to go out to their balconies and windows on April 5, at 9 pm, for 9 minutes to light diyas and candles in appreciation for the people who continue to work against COVID 19 and signify the victory of light over darkness.

Respecting this, the stars of the Indian film industry showed solidarity and stood out on their balconies to light diyas and candles for 9 minutes today. From the powerful couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to Katrina Kaif, the stars posted photos and videos of themselves playing with hope.

Scroll down to see your posts for initiative # 9Baje9Minute.