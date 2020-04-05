Spring Storm Soaks Bay Area throws snow in Sierra – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF / AP) – Several feet of snow were forecast for Sierra Nevada during a spring storm that brought rain to much of the state on Sunday.

The low pressure system came from the Pacific along the north coast before submerging the San Francisco Bay Area.

The rain could create the potential for highway flooding and small mud and debris flows around the recent burn areas, forecasters said.

The possibility of scattered rains will continue for much of the week, according to the weather service.

Sierra snow totals could exceed 2 feet in some areas, while mountain ridges could get almost double. Motorists were urged to exercise caution in the mountains, where some roads were closed.

Before the storms this weekend, the northern and central Sierra snow cap, which replenishes the northern California reservoirs, was just over half its normal depth on April 1.

Around the bay on Sundays, rains continue throughout the afternoon with the possibility of thunderstorms and small hail.

Southern California is forecast to receive periods of heavy rain and snow in the mountains during the day and through Monday.

Rain rates for Greater Los Angeles could range from 2 inches in coastal and valley areas, and up to 3 inches in foothills and mountains, the National Weather Service said.

