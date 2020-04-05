Sports Illustrated continues to lose its identity

A handful of thoughts from the sports media as you daydream about a sports channel dedicated to showing the 1985-86 Celtics season in its entirety …

Sports Illustrated was one of the legacy sports media brands, if not he brand: for generations. But he has suffered a brutal drain on staff in recent years, and officially stopped pretending trying to save his reputation last November when his new property, the execrable The Maven, cut the magazine to 17 issues a year, one per month, plus five issues. specials. That happened a month after half of his editorial staff was laid off. It felt like the end.

It was not. The employees who remained continued to pump out quality work, even as The Maven falsely attempted to maximize the rest of Sports Illustrated's reputation to convince readers that it was intended to be more than a content farm without long-term clicks.

Anyone who has fallen in love with that look presumably saw the harsh light last week when the property, citing declining revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic, laid off several more employees, including writers Chris Ballard and Jack Dickey, and editor Sarah Kwak. The pandemic almost quickly accelerated the cuts, but the best way to get to know the Mavenized version of Sports Illustrated was always because of the loss of talent to save money.

It is a very strange time to have some personal news, but today was my last day in Sports Illustrated. I am more than grateful for my co-workers, past and present, who have become my best friends, and for the many stories I was fortunate to tell. – thewilderthings (@TheWilderThings) April 3, 2020

Ballard's loss in particular was revealing. His ability to fuse elegant writing and rigorous reporting, as his former colleague Tim Layden put it on Twitter, "has been as good as any writer who worked for SI, from the moment he wants it."

I recommend checking out its author's page on SI.com, a simple Google search for its name and Sports Illustrated will get you there, and searching profiles on NBA burnout Robert Swift, 49ers catcher Dwight Clark as he struggled vs. ALS, and former 76ers "The Process,quot; mastermind Sam Hinkie, just to start.

Ballard was always a beacon of what was SI best. His departure is a reminder of what his ugly property intends to move on.

Brutal blow

The Boston Herald's sports department was always a rival, of course, the energetic tabloid was faced with the Globe's most serious blade. But as you've probably noticed when reporters from the two newspapers appear together on sports radio or television shows, the rivalry often takes the form of a respectful friendship.

Those multi-night ties on the sands and along the way have only grown as the newspaper industry has grappled with the relentless crises of changing readership habits, reduced advertising revenue, and various financial problems.

When it emerged on Thursday that the Herald's newsroom had received another brutal blow to the layoffs, it was easy to sympathize from this side of the street. A city of two newspapers is good for everyone. Vibrant and competitive sports sections are part of the Boston fabric.

After Thursday's bloodshed, which included the firing of promising Bruins reporter Marisa Ingemi, the Herald's sports department was down to just 10 employees, all reporters. Sports editor Justin Pelletier was also fired. Sad times for a rival and a rivalry.

Correct calls

Steve Buckley of The Athletic last week put together a ranking of the 20 best calls in Boston sports history.

I can't have a fight with the top three: "Havlicek stole the ball,quot; from Johnny Most, "Intercepted on the goal line by Malcolm Butler from Al Michaels,quot; and "Bobby Orr from Dan Kelly, behind the net to Sanderson, to Orr … "

But Joe Castiglione's call to the 2004 World Series final was overdone at number 4. It was good, but Joe Buck's call on the Fox broadcast ("Back to Foulke. Red Sox fans have longed to hear it. : The Boston The Red Sox are world champions! ") It was much better. Castiglione's call was no more special or energetic than the call of other moments you can believe along the way.

NBC Sports Boston has done a good job with their old Celtics broadcasts, adding Brian Scalabrine's element leading a video conversation with someone involved in the game during in-game breaks. Danny Ainge was funny and insightful in the recent broadcast of Michael Jordan's 63-point game against the eventual Celtics champion in 1986. Bill Walton appeared Friday night to speak about the Celtics' championship victory over the Rockets, and It's always a delight to hear him talk about the joy he had playing for that team … A couple of highlights from retro programming for next week. ESPN will salute classic victories at the Masters. The final round of Jack Nicklaus' legendary victory in 1986 will air on Wednesday at 3 p.m. The final round of the first victory at the Tiger Woods Masters in 1997 will air primetime (7:30 p.m.) on Thursday. The final round of his 2005 victory will air Friday at 6 p.m. … NFL RedZone will replay all Sunday shows for the 2019 season in chronological order for 17 days in a row starting Monday. The shows will air at 8 a.m., 3 p.m. and 10 p.m.