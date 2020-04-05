Spike Lee claims Bill Cosby's "Jacked,quot; idea for a different world than his stun at film school

According to Spike Lee, he struggled with Bill Cosby's legacy in the 1980s. The iconic director used Twitter on April 3 to hint that the legendary comedian stole one of his ideas for a television series.

In a tweet captured by BET, Spike Lee accused Bill Cosby of taking the idea for School glare for a television series called A different world Both scripts revolved around the HBCU experience, and Lee said on his account that School glare was filmed before Different world.

And to record. LA DAZA DE LA ESCUELA was shot before DIFFERENT WORLD. Robbi Reed released both. Bill Cosby tricked us. #DONE #schooldazeonnetflix – Spike Lee (@SpikeLeeJoint) April 4, 2020

According to BET, A different world was created by Bill Cosby and was a spin-off from the hit television series, The Cosby Show. It revolved around the lives of students at HBCU Hillman College, and began airing in the late 1980s.

School glare it came out just five months later A different worldHowever, Spike believes that filming was completed earlier. A different world As most know, Bill Cosby's legendary status has been ruined by the cascade of sexual assault allegations against him that began to appear in 2014.

After his conviction, Cosby was sent to prison, where he is currently serving time for his crimes. However, Suzy Kerr on March 25 reported that Bill had been trying to get out of the big house due to the threat of the coronavirus.

Suzy claims that last month Bill and his attorneys filed a motion for the judge to let him out of the Pennsylvania prison where he is serving his sentence due to a COVID-19 outbreak there. At least one guard working there reportedly contracted the virus.

As previously reported, Cosby is currently in the midst of a three to ten year sentence for sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in the early 2000s.

Kerr reported that Cosby and his attorneys think it would be much safer for him to serve the rest of his sentence at his Elkins Park home, along with his wife Camille, who has stayed with him in all of his controversies.



